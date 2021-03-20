The fads that helped us stay sane during the lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued an order: unless you were an essential worker, you were not allowed to leave your house from midnight March 26, last year. The Covid pandemic had taken hold and it was imperative that we stood together by standing apart in our fight against this unknown enemy. And as we all hunkered down in lockdown level 5, many of us trawled the internet and social media for ideas on how to keep ourselves and our families busy. So we baked, made pineapple beer and read up on Zoom etiquette. Here are some of the top lockdown activities that kept us all sane. Yeast: South Africans became obsessed with baking bread, so much so that we experienced a massive shortage of bread flour and yeast. Anchor yeast said at the time its retail partners had battled to service the significant increase in demand. But the company was excited that so many people were baking home-made goods. Yes, because they were coining it. Bread flour: Yeast goes hand-in-hand with bread flour, so it was no surprise that retailers struggled to keep this flour on their shelves. And by the first week of lockdown, bread flour had all but done a disappearing act. Banana bread: It is a mystery where this obsession came from but social media was flooded with pictures of home made banana bread. The craze took over the world and South Africans participated too. Our time lines were filled with many different varieties like walnuts, egg-less and chocolate chip banana bread.

Pineapple beer: Lockdown also brought with it a ban on the sale of alcohol. And if you did not stock up on your favourite tipple, chances are you became sober if you didn't have a "connection". But if giving up alcohol was simply out of the question, you probably Googled "how to make pineapple beer". In April, Google reported a whopping spike in searches by South Africans who asked about “homemade alcohol”. Other popular searches included “homemade beer recipes South Africa”, “can homemade pineapple beer make you drunk”, “homemade gin”, “homemade alcoholic pineapple beer” and “how to make alcohol at home fast”. This prohibition resulted in a shortage of pineapples all over the country.

Online shopping: Lockdown also forced many of us to reconsider our shopping habits. Do we risk contracting Covid-19 by going to the shops, or do we do our shopping online? There is no doubt that lockdown prompted a surge in e-commerce transactions. Research indicates that 35% of all South African consumers now have shopping apps installed on their phones, compared with 30% in 2019. These apps are a mix of retailer and individual brand apps. Shoppers are most likely to have apps from verticals including consumer electronics (35%), home and garden (39%), and fashion (33%) installed.

Zoom and Skype meetings and interviews: We all broke into fits of laughter as we witnessed a BBC interview with Professor Robert Kelly. As he spoke about South Korea's political upheaval in his regular spot on the channel, his pig-tailed daughter bopped into the room and infiltrated the interview. A few seconds later his toddler son joined them, cruising in his walking ring while Kelly tried desperately to keep his composure. But taking no nonsense we then saw his wife rush in and grab both kids so Kelly could finish his interview. It is safe to say that online meetings have all but taken over the world and a simple search will teach you just how to have the best etiquette when talking to colleagues and business associates. It beats sitting in traffic any day.

Garden fitness workouts: Lockdown also meant we could not visit the gym, go for a walk and we most definitely couldn't walk our dogs. So fitness fanatics had to think of ways to stay in shape as we all vegged in our homes. In an effort to maintain a decent level of fitness, some people ran whole marathons in their gardens. One man did it on his small balcony. Some of us were forced to dust off that barely used exercise bike and remove the damp clothes we hung on the bulky treadmill. But we also saw an explosion in fitness technology with dozens of apps we could choose from.

Rise of streaming services: A few days into Lockdown Level 5, we all realised we needed more to do and more to watch. Enter streaming services like Netflix. While many companies and businesses struggled to stay afloat, Netflix cashed in on our boredom. The company reported that almost 16 million people created accounts in the first three months of 2020. That is almost double the new sign-ups it saw in the final months of 2019. The firm now has more than 182 million subscribers worldwide.

In 2020, Netflix said revenue increased to $5.76 billion, up more than 27% compared with the same period in 2019. And who can forget the shows we salivated over last year like Tiger King, which made our jaws drop, the complexity of Unorthodox, the fun ride that was The Umbrella Academy and the fab five of Queer Eye who worked their magic to change people's lives.

The Jerusalema Dance: It was described as an international hit that united the world. Love it or hate it, music producer Master KG's chart-topping ear worm became our lockdown anthem. In a world riddled with challenges in 2020 this gospel-themed song and it's accompanying dance prompted South Africans to break out their moves. And the world joined in. Nurses, teachers, firefighters, school pupils, police officers and even politicians from every corner of the planet posted clips of themselves, each group trying to outdo the last. Soon, our social media feeds were filled with videos of the #JerusalemaChallenge. Jerusalema has clocked more than 250 million YouTube views in less than a year and earned Master KG an MTV EMA award.

