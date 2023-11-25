The hidden oasis of water adventures in the desert

For many people, the Middle East may not be at the top of their travel bucket list. My recent trip to the Middle East opened my eyes to the fact that this part of the world is a travel gem, hidden right under our noses. You might think I’m exaggerating, but trust me, most globetrotters would nod in agreement. Qatar is a small peninsula Arab country that has left an everlasting impression on me. Before embarking on my journey, I had almost no expectations. My brain could only associate Qatar with the Fifa 2022 World Cup and the desert. It was the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to host the world’s biggest sports spectacle, an experience we share with them as South Africans. Just like our country, Qatar is a multi-layered destination that unfolds like a treasure map, captivating you at every turn. The extravagant, eight-hour-long experience I had on board Qatar Airways’ Business Class, Qsuite, changed everything. Little did I know that Qatar was ready to not only meet my expectations, but also surpass them.

Experience the ultimate water thrill with wakeboarding, surfing, windsurfing, kite surfing or kite boarding. As sailing sports are popular among locals, you can easily find tour operators and five-star hotels with private beaches offering these exhilarating experiences. Arriving in Qatar, I discovered a country that has a distinctive ability to seamlessly blend opposites. Qatar’s ultra-modern capital, Doha, boasts a futuristic skyline that harmoniously coexists with the traditional architecture of surrounding areas, bustling souks and natural wonders. While you might be tempted to pigeonhole countries like Qatar for possessing a landscape that is mainly dominated by sand dunes stretching as far as the eye can see, you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Qatar offers endless activities, adventures and destinations you can enjoy. Experience the thrill of desert safari, sand boarding, dune bashing and camel riding. Mostly enveloped by captivating, shifting sand dunes, Qatar is still a peninsula that is embraced by an expansive 560km coastline of crystal-clear pristine waters. This duality gives rise to a myriad adrenalin-charged water adventures as well as laid-back activities that you can revel in when visiting the country. Explore the flora and fauna of Qatar's stunning natural reserves at the Inland Sea and Al Thakhira Mangroves through guided kayaking adventures offered by many local tour operators who will provide you with the necessary equipment and training. Experience the sunrise and moonlit trips and marvel at the site of low tides revealing delicate mangrove roots thrusting up through the sand. If you are more into picnics and sunbathing alongside unadulterated waters, Al Thakhira beach offers a tranquil and serene atmosphere making it an ideal spot for such relaxing activities and for spotting herons, terns, egrets and colourful flamingos among the mangroves.

Embark on a kayaking adventure through the ever-green Al Thakira Mangrove Forest, a hidden oasis in Qatar’s diverse landscape. Contrary to the desert stereotype, this thriving ecosystem stands as one of the country’s oldest and largest forests. Navigating the winding waterways unveils a rich biodiversity, attracting migratory birds like herons and flamingos during certain seasons. Year-round, the mangroves provide a sanctuary for an array of fish and crustaceans, creating a harmonious haven for nature lovers seeking a unique escape. Whether marvelling at the aerial ballet of migratory birds or encountering the diverse aquatic life, this hidden gem showcases nature’s beauty in unexpected corners of Qatar, proving that adventure lies beyond the desert dunes. Parasailing is an absolute must for those who love the excitement of flying up to 100m on a parachute tied to a speedboat. This adventure will also allow you to soak in the breathtaking top view of Qatar’s beach line. From Doha Sands Beach to Fuwairit Kite Beach, Qatar is blessed with mesmerising shorelines. My two favourites are Qatar’s West Bay beaches: Doha Sands Beach and B12 Beach Club Doha. You can expect glistening azure waters along the coastline on one side, and the cloud-piercing skyscrapers on the other, all while capturing the magnificent beauty of the Arabian Gulf. Doha Sands Beach truly encapsulates the essence of seaside serenity, while B12 Beach Club Doha radiates an inviting aura of upbeat relaxation and fun.

B12 Beach Club Doha emerges as a captivating seaside haven along West Bay’s picturesque coastline, transcending the ordinary to redefine beachfront relaxation. Nestled amid the inviting azure waters, the beach boasts a vibrant ambiance, adorned with iconic yellow and red sun-loungers, a VIP section, and lively food outlets and bars. As the sun paints the sky in hues of warmth, immerse yourself in a wave of cheery relaxation, your arms held high until the enchanting sunset. Nothing beats the thrill of sliding through refreshing waters. So, for people who love to get their quick adrenalin fix, I recommend trying wakeboarding, wakesurfing or waterskiing at Qatar. The local tour operators offer guided adventures that include all the necessary equipment, safety gear and a professional driver and coach. Now that I have you let in on the hidden gems of Qatar, here are some additional information and tips that you’ll find useful when deciding to pack your bags to Qatar for your next vacation: Qatar Airways operates daily flights from Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg. I highly recommend flying on board their QSuite Business Class – you will thank me later. Experience the beauty of a winter season where the average temperature is a pleasant 26 degrees. As Qatar is blessed with year-round sunny weather, you’ll get plenty of opportunity to dip your toes in the country’s turquoise, crystal-clear waters. Just don’t forget your sunscreen. Perhaps it is time that you also heard yalla habibi and start saying it even long after your trip is over.