The itch you just can’t scratch: One million people in SA affected by psoriasis

Johannesburg - About 2% of the world’s population suffer from psoriasis. In South Africa about 1 million people are affected.

Psoriasis is an immune-mediated disease that causes inflammation in the body. It is more than just a skin condition and is regarded as a systemic inflammatory condition and has been associated with other diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and depression. Dermatologist, Dr Tarryn Jacobs said many people have just a few plaques (mild psoriasis), but some individuals with moderate to severe psoriasis may have several plaques covering large areas of their bodies.

Supplied image. “There are different treatments from topical creams, to light therapy and oral tablets depending on the severity among other factors. “Also be reminded that the most important message is not how severe your disease is but how big an impact it has on your life. “Remember whatever the impact on your life, there is something that doctors can do to help,” she said.

Jacobs said there were many misconceptions and misinformation related to psoriasis or any skin condition that is red and flaky. “People may assume it is something infectious or contagious, which can be extremely isolating for individuals who are affected. “It is important to educate people around psoriasis to not only help those affected to understand what it is, but also to expand awareness so everyone understands what psoriasis is and is not, and in doing so it creates support for those affected,” she said.

Triggers include infections, stress and cold. Natashua de Villiers, 38, who has been suffering with psoriasis for 23 years said her condition was out of hand. “It’s winter now so my psoriasis flares up.

“I lost my mom, six close friends and my grandfather died on the day of my mom’s funeral. “It’s unimaginable,” she said. Natashua de Villiers faces a daily battle with psoriasis and she just cannot afford the treatment to ease her discomfort. Supplied image. De Villiers said she spends on average R2 000 per month on medication.

She is even on antidepressants but added that those don’t work anymore. “My skin burns, it’s always dry. I cannot count the spots on my body. The medical aids don’t care. “This goes deeper than the skin but I cannot get my medical aid to cover my treatment.

“I have also had back surgery where they removed disc L4 on the left side. I still have a bill of R150 000 for that operation,” she said. Lydia Fekton, 37, said she’s been afflicted with the skin disorder for the past 17 years. Her condition, however, has improved. She takes biological injections.

“The injections block the overproduction of proteins in my body. “My immune system is too strong so it regenerates my skin cells too fast,” she said. Felton said her psoriasis has also affected her heart, liver and kidneys.

“I am still fighting with my medical aid. They see the treatment as cosmetic. Right now my medical aid only covers 80% of my bills and I have to pay the rest,” she said. Felton said at the height of her psoriasis battle, 97% of her body was affected but with the treatment it’s now down to 7%. “For the first time in 10 years I can hit the gym.

“I’ve been on this biological treatment for five months now and my life is finally returning to some kind of normal,” she said. Gloria Mokoana, 46, has been suffering with psoriasis for more than 30 years and said her condition is under control now. “It flares up at the change of the season. The medication is so expensive. I am actually done with dermatologists.

“I now use an over-the-counter cream. It doesn’t get rid of the psoriasis but it keeps my skin moist and it doesn’t itch as badly,” she said. Mokaona said at first, her whole body was covered in red patches but she has gotten it down to 60%. “This disease affects your social life and going to the beach is an absolute nightmare.