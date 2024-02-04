The mommies are ready to serve on Season 2 of ‘The Mommy Club’

In recent years, reality shows have become more and more popular, with some offering viewers an intimate look into the lives of the rich and famous, while others give an unvarnished glimpse of people’s everyday routines. The Mommy Club is a reality series that has piqued viewers’ interest, and following the tremendous success of the first season, it will return on February 19 with new episodes every Tuesday.

When the first season made its debut in 2023, it broke the record for the most first-day social media views on the platform and became a weekly Twitter trend, ranking among the most watched Showmax titles that year. This show offers an all-access look at the lives of the one percent and the individuals who support them in creating their enterprises and raising their offspring, as it centres on the beautiful mothers who seem to have it all. Nozipho Ntshangase and Jabulile Sande, the two new cast members for Season 2, will be providing the fabulosity, class, beauty, and money that audiences love to witness. Her Majesty, Mrs Mops, Nunurai and Ratile – the returning cast members – will be joined by the new faces.

Ntshangase is a married Zulu woman with eight children who is full of life and forward-thinking. She watched the first season of The Mommy Club and thought it was great and classy. “As soon as I saw it, I knew it was something that I wanted to be a part of, so when the call came for me to be on the show, I knew that I had to do it. It spoke to me as a mother. This is one of the few times that I’m doing something solely for me, and it feels good.” She was invited to participate in several reality shows over the years, but turned them down because she and her family didn’t feel that they would fit in.

Jabulile Sande, 39, owner of an artisan training centre and a FET college, has developed a fresh passion for opulence and all things high-end. The mother, whose husband is from Uganda, lives her life alternating between the two countries. “I joined The Mommy Club because I’ve been in my shell for so long and I wanted to challenge myself. I have been suffering from anxiety and depression, so taking this step was one of the things I did to reclaim my life and just have fun,” she said.