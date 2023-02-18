The Mount Grace Hotel and Spa: Quiet, beautiful luxury we didn’t know we needed

Johannesburg - Holidays: ​don’t count the days, make the days count. ​That’s what they say. Right?​

Holidays are about lazy days, good food and afternoon naps. We​ all ​crave it after the new year truly begins and we are back living for the weekends. So, imagine our surprise to find a hidden gem just an hour out of the concrete jungle of Joburg. ​Just three days, two nights, and boy, did we make it count.​

Suite exterior. Picture: Supplied. The Mount Grace Hotel and Spa in sleepy and peaceful Magaliesberg is all the things we didn’t know we needed. Quiet, beautiful luxury. Executive Room 193 is tucked away on a slope, hugged by trees and greenery, and has regular furry visitors like inquisitive cats and monkeys. The room. I say room, but it’s really a suite with four incredibly well-thought-out sections, a kitchenette and dining area, bedroom, massive full bathroom and a cupboard and charming changing area.

Picture: Mark Hutchinson. Summer has left Gauteng quite abruptly, with non-stop downpours following us everywhere, and the perfect-sized private warm plunge pool was exactly what the doctor ordered after a long and tedious school and work Friday. Staff insist that visitors not drive around in their cars on the property, but instead make use of their golf carts to be ferried around the grounds. And who doesn’t love being chauffeured absolutely everywhere? Executive Room. Picture: Mark Hutchinson. The hotel is described as a relaxing countryside retreat that invites you to escape from city life.

“The hotel offers a charming blend of classic style, elegant comfort, spectacular views and rich natural heritage. “Guests can also enjoy four on-site dining experiences offering a variety of options from exclusive gourmet dining to country-style buffets, light lunches, and full English breakfasts.” For business travellers, the 15 state-of-the-art conference and meeting venues can accommodate up to 200 delegates, while the countryside setting and venue adaptability offer an extraordinary location for romantic wedding celebrations and private functions.

The award-winning Mount Grace Spa is located on the hilltop, with sweeping Magaliesberg views. It provides a serene environment in which to relax and rejuvenate through a selection of exclusive beauty and wellness treatments. Private warm plunge pool. Picture: Mark Hutchinson. And travelling with a tween, uninterrupted and stable wi-fi is a must. The hotel did not disappoint. For us, Mount Grace is an exquisite place to be when when it’s time to splurge a little, unwind, and truly bask in the beauty of Magaliesberg.