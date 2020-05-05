The mystery of why so many cats are going missing during lockdown

Hundreds of cats are going missing from their homes during lockdown all around the country. And although cat experts can’t give exact reasons why, an adage by an American cat trainer, who said, “dogs are true professionals, but cats are more like employees you would fire”, could give us some clues. “Animals are extremely tuned into our whole physical well being, especially dogs, think about those dogs that can detect cancer, and other illnesses,” said Kathy Clayton, a senior accredited animal behaviour consultant. “But cats are also in tune with their humans and this could be some of the reasons why cats (and dogs) are behaving very differently since everyone is at home. Many cats cannot cope with a noisy household and prefer to go ‘away’.

Clayton said lockdown has meant that families are now at home all day, and for some cats this is extremely stressful. “They are used to the children being at school, the parents working for a large part of the day, and generally the house being in a quiet state. Now, the children are around all the time, probably making a lot of noise, even crying and screaming and anxious parents, or upset parents, with raised voices which means that there is now an extremely noisy household.

“There are many cats that just can’t cope with this and would prefer to go ‘away’. Sometimes to a nearby house where they can have a more peaceful time. She said cats were very good at moving out and going to another home if they are not happy with their home.

“I do know of many people who have contacted me about their cat that has moved to a neighbour’s house and every time they bring it back, it goes back to the neighbour. So maybe, these cats have moved away because they just can’t take the whole ambiance of the house”

Clayton said during lockdown there was a difficulty that when an animal disappeared, the owners were not able to walk or drive around trying to find them.

Cats are also more difficult to find as they will hide away if scared.

“During this lockdown, when people have contacted me with regard to the behavioural problems that they are having with the animals, particularly dogs, I have suggested putting them on some homeopathic medication to help them be less stressed. Cats can also be given this medication to help them.”

Lauren Nightingale from Lost and Found Cats SA on Facebook said there was a huge number of cats going missing - with many later found - all around the country.

“It is a huge problem at the moment. It’s ridiculous. And many of them are not sterilised either. Streets are quieter which means those that do wander are now more visible as the heavy traffic isn’t a factor. And people allow their pets to wander. Which isn’t ideal in suburbs. Microchips don’t seem high on pet owners priority lists either,” Nightingale said.

The RAW (Recycling for Animal Welfare) group which operates on the East Rand of Joburg agreed with Nightingale, but added that they had noticed plenty of stray cats as well.

“There are less people and cars around. They’re coming out to look for food.”

The group advised cat owners to keep their pets inside, if they could.

“If they do escape try to close the problem areas. Ensure they are chipped and spayed so they won’t be used for breeding. If they do get out post it on social media. Put up posters and take photos of your pets at least once every 6 months so you have recent ones for if they do get lost.

“Ensure they are vaccinated so they don’t risk getting parvo. If they do get out, go to any and all SPCA’s and rescue organisations to look for them.”

The Saturday Star