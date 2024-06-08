The National Arts Festival has announced the finest music headliners

The National Arts Festival, a grand celebration of 50 years, presents a curated programme that not only showcases star-studded performers but also reflects universal themes and contemporary challenges. This momentous affair is set to happen from June 20 until June 30 in Makhanda, Grahamstown, marking a significant milestone in the history of the festival. The Curated Music Programme is a testament to the rich diversity of musical talents. It features a wide range of artists, including the dynamic Zoë Modiga, the legendary Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, and the soulful Mandisi Dyantyis, who will be performing with an 8-piece band. This diverse lineup promises to cater to a wide range of musical tastes.

The National Arts Festival, originally a 60-piece showcase to preserve English culture and 1820 Settler heritage, has evolved into South Africa's longest-running and most diverse arts festival. It now features diverse works from various languages and genres, reflecting the artists' perspectives on South Africa and the world. This evolution is a testament to the festival's adaptability and its commitment to promoting a wide range of artistic expressions. Artistic Director Rucera Seethal says, “To encompass all that the festival could and has ever been in a landmark year such as this is an overwhelming task and belies the festival’s role in breaking out new work and reimagining older ones. So in creating this programme, we have played with the juxtaposition of old and new and the emergence of ambitious ideas that bring the festival into a new era of cross-border and international collaboration.” The Curated Programme features “The Stranger, 1789” by Sibikwa Arts Centre, a tribute to Mandla Mbothwe, and innovative works by Standard Bank Young Artists.

Through several visual art exhibitions, the festival's history is brought into the conversation, and exciting new projects that connect artists and creators from Africa take the festival in a new direction for the future. Shalom Mushwana and Callan Grecia, emerging curators, offer “Talking Loud”, a group show where young artists comment on their generation's perceptions and aspirations. Makhanda's renowned International Library of African Music (ILAM) will host a Joza Hip Hop initiative emphasising African music.