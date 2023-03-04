The nation’s beloved comeback kid Katlego Maboe to host Deal or no Deal SA

Johannesburg - Things are about to get a lot more exciting for SABC viewers as Katlego Maboe, gears up to host a hot new television show, Deal or No Deal, South Africa. The game show, which has been a worldwide sensation, will be part of the SABC’s broadcasting offering from this month. It has been described as a “game show match of nerves, instincts and raw intuition”, adding intense suspense with loads of money ready for the taking.

Deal or No Deal, which has entertained and enchanted audiences across more than 50 countries, will be broadcast on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30pm. It will launch on SABC 1 on March 6. Maboe hopes the show will unite South Africans. “We are invested in making dreams come true. This is the most amazing part of being the host but it’s not just about sitting in the host chair. There’s a bigger calling. We have a duty to help improve the lives of ordinary people,” said Maboe.

The much-loved TV personality said growing up he was always fascinated with game shows like Telefun Quiz and Noot vir Noot. “My grandparents, my sister and I would watch those shows and I wondered what it would be like to host such a show and now I am going to do. This is huge for me personally. I want the show to show what can happen when we back each other,” he said. But it was the giving away of money that sealed the deal for him.

“I believe that each of us will all get our moment in the sun. Your day will come and when it does, we will all be happy with you. By the way, when you see me sitting so calmly in that chair, know that I am a bundle of nerves inside. I want everyone to be able to share their talent and tell their story,” said the very charismatic Maboe. Head of local content at the SABC, Lala Tuku said they were delighted to offer this exhilarating, upbeat show to their audiences. “While we will be using the winning format that has seen Deal or No Deal become a global broadcasting phenomenon, the show will feature new innovations and be distinctively South African. Every day, a contestant will have an opportunity to win up to R250 000. With an electric energy that makes dreams come true in an instant, this is television entertainment at its best,” Tuku said.

Deal or No Deal is a thrilling game of chance where contestants select one of 20 sealed boxes. Each box contains cash, ranging from R1 to R250 000. As the game unfolds, and as the cash values of the boxes are revealed, the contestant is offered an amount in exchange for their box by the show’s banker. Round after round, Maboe, will ask the contestant to decide whether to take the banker’s deal or not; creating a rapture of enthusiastic encouragement and nail-biting nerves for both contestants and viewers. “Katlego is a multi-award-winning television personality and highly respected presenter. We needed an all-rounded host for this very special show, and we are convinced that he has the requisite flair, finesse and the generosity of spirit to ensure that Deal or No Deal becomes an essential, not to be missed, part of the daily life of South Africans across the nation. His charisma and compassion will ensure that each episode is an emotive, highly charged journey for both contestants and viewers,” Tuku added.

Each episode of Deal or No Deal will see tears all-round as contestants share with the viewers how they will use their winnings; for that special first-time-ever international trip, university fees for that especially bright young niece who has always yearned to be a doctor, for that long-awaited dream of upgrading the kitchen, and so much more. Viewers and families across the nation will ride an emotional roller-coaster as contestants play for the prize, in this high energy, high drama, high stakes game. Viewers will share in the joy as dreams of ordinary South Africans come true before their very eyes. Deal or No Deal is also sponsored by LottoStar.

“We are excited to be a part of this incredible TV Show. This will be a life-changing experience for participants as well as entertaining for the SABC viewers. LottoStar is always looking for ways to improve communities across the country, therefore, our involvement in the show will align with our corporate social responsibility endeavours,” said Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou, from LottoStar. Primedia Broadcasting’s CEO and Group Chief Revenue Officer, Lindile Xoko said Deal or No Deal was a result of collaborative work and that Primedia was very fortunate to be in a position to leverage its relationships with advertisers. “It was through a synergetic partnership approach that we successfully identified a suitable sponsor for the show and to indeed make it a reality. Deal or No Deal, an uplifting show which can make the dreams of ordinary South Africans come true, is a definite winner and it is a much-needed antidote for the people of Mzansi,” he said.