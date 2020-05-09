The perfect Mother’s Day gift for Bonny

Bonny Immelman received the perfect present for Mother’s Day - a return ticket to South Africa to be reunited with her 5-year-old son. She arrived two weeks ago, having spent the last two months stranded in Australia due to the lockdown. She travelled to Sydney two months ago for a two-week business training course. After spending a few days in quarantine upon arriving in the country, Immelman was finally reunited with her son this week. "It was a surreal experience to see my son again. It took him a few seconds to realise that it was actually me. He then started to shuffle his feet as if he was dancing. I was quite amazed as to how much he had grown in the seven weeks that I was away.

“I’m so happy that I made it home for Mother’s Day, but also for my son’s sixth birthday, which is later this month.”

Immelman touched down in South Africa two weeks ago on a Qantas flight along with 183 other South Africans who were stranded in both Australia and New Zealand.

“The Qantas staff were very friendly and helpful. Once we landed at OR Tambo, we waited on board so that our temperature could be taken, we also had to fill out a form with a few screening questions.”

“The staff at OR Tambo were very welcoming. We got onto buses and drove in convoy to our quarantine facility. The whole process, while lengthy, was well-organised.”

The group were then split into two and quarantined at the Mercure and Garden Court Hotels in Eastgate.

“I was in Garden Court and I honestly cannot complain,” said Immelman. “We got three hot meals a day, clean towels, wi-fi, aircons, TV, etc. The staff were extremely friendly.”

“There were nurses that came around daily to take our temperature. I think that a lot of people were frustrated as we were confined to our rooms, but I was more than happy with the quarantine as it was one step closer to getting home.”

Immelman said she is delighted to be home with family and would be in no hurry to make a trip abroad following her experience.

It was her first overseas trip.

“My initial two-week trip was amazing. Australia is an absolutely beautiful county. The extended stay was quite hard for me but mainly because I was away from my son. The uncertainty of when you would be able to get home was very stressful. I definitely won’t be in a hurry to fly anywhere and, if I ever fly again, my son will definitely be coming with,” she said.

