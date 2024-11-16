In South Africa, 10 million tonnes of food is wasted each year, yet millions go to bed hungry. In his latest thought leadership piece, The Power of Collaboration: Rescuing Sweet Potatoes, Nourishing Communities, SA Harvest COO Ozzy Nel explores how strategic partnerships can combat this crisis, focusing on SA Harvest’s recent collaboration with Dutoit Agri, FWJ Logistix, and DSV.

Together, these organisations rescued and redistributed tonnes of surplus sweet potatoes to 182 communities across four provinces, transforming potential waste into thousands of meals for those in need. This piece reveals how agile collaboration across sectors can alleviate food insecurity and malnutrition. It also highlights the nutritional impact of sweet potatoes and the remarkable logistics behind their rescue and distribution, illustrating a powerful model for food waste reduction. By Ozzy Nel, COO of SA Harvest

DSV truck arriving at SA Harvest's Joburg warehouse. IN the complex ecosystem of food production, distribution, and consumption, the challenge of food waste continues to pose a significant threat. As leaders in the food rescue industry, we at SA Harvest recognise that the most effective solutions often emerge from the power of collaboration. A recent successful food rescue operation involving sweet potatoes from Du Toit Agri exemplifies this principle, highlighting how partnerships can transform potential food loss and waste into nourishment for thousands. Beneficiaries collecting sweet potatoes from SA Harvest's Cape Town warehouse. Dutoit, established in 1893, has a long-standing history ( more than 130 years) of delivering high-quality fruit and vegetables across South Africa. Despite their extensive experience and efficient farming operations, even seasoned producers can face challenges with surplus.

This year, Dutoit encountered an unexpected excess of sweet potatoes, a result of preparing more stem cuttings than needed for the next planting season. To prevent this valuable crop from going to waste, SA Harvest stepped in to offer assistance. Initially meeting to discuss fruit rescue, the collaboration quickly expanded to include sweet potatoes, ensuring they were put to good use rather than lost. The need to swiftly move such a large quantity of sweet potatoes provided an opportunity to demonstrate the agility and impact of strategic partnerships. SA Harvest, leveraging its robust logistics network and warehouse footprint, initiated a coordinated rescue operation. This entailed putting out a call to FWJ Logistix, a company with a storied legacy of four generations in logistics, who unhesitatingly stepped forward. With trucks returning to Cape Town empty after delivering solar products, FWJ Logistix offered to transport the sweet potatoes from the Du Toit packhouse to SA Harvest’s Cape Town warehouse.

To facilitate the transport of such large volumes of loose sweet potatoes, SA Harvest’s long-standing partner CHEP supplied a total of 206 agri bins crucial for the operation. The coordinated effort saw three interlink trucks transporting the sweet potatoes from the packhouse in Prince Albert Hamlet to Cape Town. Beneficiaries in Durban. Once the sweet potatoes reached SA Harvest's Cape Town warehouse, the extensive redistribution effort began. The call for logistical support was once again answered by key players in the transport industry, facilitated by the Road Freight Association of South Africa. And joining FWJ Logistics in the rescue operation, DSV assisted with the onward journey, ensuring that the sweet potatoes reached our Johannesburg and Durban branches. Together, Dutoit Agri, SA Harvest, FWJ Logistics, and DSV successfully rescued a significant quantity of sweet potatoes from going to landfill. These sweet potatoes were distributed to 182 beneficiary organisations across four provinces, turning what could have been wasted into thousands of nourishing meals:

Cape Town saw the largest portion, with meals delivered to 67 beneficiary organisations. Johannesburg received a substantial amount, enabling 61 organisations to prepare meals. Durban also benefited, with meals served by 54 organisations.

This collaborative effort transformed surplus food into essential sustenance for communities in need. Sweet potato curry made by SA Harvest's beneficiary organisation, Groundbreakers. Sweet potatoes are more than just a carbohydrate source; they are vital in combating Vitamin A deficiency, a widespread issue that affects immune systems and eye health. The Orleans sweet potatoes, with their rich orange flesh, have been used by beneficiary organisations to prepare nourishing soups and stews. These meals have provided much-needed warmth and nutrition during some of the coldest winter days, alleviating hunger and supporting health in vulnerable communities. This operation stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, where businesses, logistics providers, and non-profit organisations come together to solve pressing hunger and malnutrition challenges. SA Harvest acted as a catalyst, drawing on relationships with Dutoit, CHEP, FWJ Logistix and DSV to ensure that perfectly good food reached those who need it most, rather than ending up as waste.