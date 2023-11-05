THE QATAR AIRWAYS STORY: A tale of ultra luxury

THE MOST memorable destinations begin with an unforgettable journey. And this is exactly what you will experience on board Qatar Airways’ (QA) award-winning business class. Qatar Airways is the national airline of the State of Qatar and one of the aviation industry’s big success stories. Operations began in 1994 when the airline was a small regional carrier serving a handful of routes. It was re-launched in 1997 under the mandate of the then Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who outlined a vision to turn QA into a leading international airline.

QA has since become one of the fastest growing carriers in the world. Under the leadership of group chief executive officer Akbar Al Baker, appointed in 1996, QA has earned admirers around the world for its high standards of service. From its hub in Doha, the country’s capital, the airline has developed a global network of more than 160 destinations, covering Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, with a fleet of 258 passenger and cargo aircraft. The QA base, Hamad International Airport, is a 6-hour flight from almost anywhere in the world. Your culinary journey begins on board with a menu that will satisfy your palate and excite your senses. Picture: Supplied Your culinary journey begins on board with a menu that will satisfy your palate and excite your senses. Picture: Supplied QA is also the world’s leading international air cargo carrier and the airline serves more than 70 freighter destinations. The freighter fleet includes two Boeing 747-8Fs, two Boeing 747-400Fs, 26 Boeing 777Fs and one Airbus A310 Freighter. QA has one of the world’s youngest airlines fleets, with an average aircraft age of approximately five years.

The airline won the world’s best business class award for the 10th time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It also took home the trophies for best airline in the Middle East, world’s best business class lounge and world’s best business class lounge dining at the awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. QA was voted world’s best airline seven times – in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The QSuite, a patented seat design, is Qatar Airways’ signature business class product and lives up to its reputation. Picture: Supplied The airline boasts the first-ever party of four seating configuration and double bed available in business class. It comes with privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room. The airline boasts the first-ever party of four seating configuration and double bed available in business class. It comes with privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room. Known for industry firsts, the airline set a new standard in business travel when it unveiled the QSuite in March 2017. The QSuite, a patented seat design, is Qatar Airways’ signature business class product. Its seating configuration features the industry’s first-ever double bed available in business class, with privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room. Adjustable panels and movable TV monitors allow colleagues, friends or families travelling together to transform their space into a private suite, allowing them to work, dine and socialise together. For those who choose to sleep a little longer there is a do-not-disturb option available.