The renowned Portuguese Caravela Festival heads back to Jozi

Johannesburg - The renowned Caravela Festival is returning to Johannesburg.
Brought by the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, the festival returns to Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023, outdoors at Casa dos Poveiros, in Boksburg.
Famous for its food, world class music and lifestyle events, the Caravela Portuguese Festival promises three days of unrivalled fun for the whole family.
In keeping with the generous community spirit of Portuguese South Africans, this year the festival will be supporting the SPCA Boksburg and Hospice.
Over the three days there will be star studded live concert performances by the likes of Prime Circle, Jesse Clegg, Karen Zoid, Lee Cole as well as Afrikaans superstars Riana Nel and Bobby van Jaarsveld whilst Mi Casa, Goodluck and DJ Luis Almeida will keep the dance floor pumping well into the night.
Festival goers can also expect a wide range of delectable and mouthwatering food including delicious prawns, espetada, chouriço, grilled chicken and many other delicacies that only the Portuguese know how to cook.
You’ll be able to wash this down with the famous Caipirinha or tangy vinho verde.
Bookings are now open at Computicket www.bit.ly/CaravelaTickets2023.
Price: Friday: R120
Saturday: R180
Sunday: R160