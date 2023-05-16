The renowned Portuguese Caravela Festival heads back to Jozi

Brought by the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, the festival returns to Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023, outdoors at Casa dos Poveiros, in Boksburg.

Famous for its food, world class music and lifestyle events, the Caravela Portuguese Festival promises three days of unrivalled fun for the whole family.

In keeping with the generous community spirit of Portuguese South Africans, this year the festival will be supporting the SPCA Boksburg and Hospice.

Over the three days there will be star studded live concert performances by the likes of Prime Circle, Jesse Clegg, Karen Zoid, Lee Cole as well as Afrikaans superstars Riana Nel and Bobby van Jaarsveld whilst Mi Casa, Goodluck and DJ Luis Almeida will keep the dance floor pumping well into the night.