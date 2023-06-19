The Ridge School stands in support of World Environment Day

Johannesburg - The Ridge School, renowned for its commitment to holistic education and instilling values of responsibility and leadership in its learners, proudly participated in World Environment Day earlier this month. The school’s young boys have taken a resolute pledge for the environment, vowing to reduce pollution and make a positive impact on Earth’s conservation through tangible actions in their everyday lives.

Under the guidance of their dedicated teachers, the boys have enthusiastically embraced the ideals of sustainability, recognising the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet for future generations. With their pledge, they demonstrate a remarkable level of awareness and commitment to creating a greener and healthier world. Headmaster Frank Rumboll expressed his admiration for the boys' dedication and sense of responsibility.

Teachers at The Ridge School leading by example and signing their World Environment Day 2023 pledges. Supplied image. “I am immensely proud of our boys for taking this important step in safeguarding our environment. “By committing themselves to make a positive impact, they are setting an inspiring example for their peers and future generations. “The Ridge School believes in fostering not only academic excellence but also a deep sense of environmental stewardship, and the boys have wholeheartedly embraced this ethos.”

The Ridge School is known for its comprehensive approach to education, which emphasises character development and fostering a sense of global citizenship. The boys have already begun implementing practical measures in their daily lives to minimise their ecological footprint, such as reducing waste, conserving energy and water, and promoting recycling. Felipe Robert, a Grade 1 learner at the school said in his pledge: “I’m going to switch off the lights when I leave the room.”

Zaeem Thokan, Grade 2, committed to recycling paper, plastic, and glass, and picking up litter when he is walking around. Grade 5 learner, James Olivier said: “I pledge to use reusable shopping bags instead of plastic bags, to use lunch boxes instead of plastic packaging, to turn off the water while I brush my teeth, and to take shorter showers.” As World Environment Day serves as a global platform to raise awareness and encourage action for environmental protection, The Ridge School is determined to play its part in this vital endeavour.