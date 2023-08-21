The role of a dietician in managing polycystic ovarian syndrome

Johannesburg - Polycystic ovary syndrome (sometimes called polycystic ovarian disorder (PCOD) is one of the most common endocrine and metabolic disorders in South African women of childbearing age.

Experts said it is commonly overlooked and, unfortunately, misunderstood. Approximately 15 to 20% of women (1 in 7 women) will have the condition. PCOS includes an imbalance of many female hormones and other hormones; and is part of a complex, multisystem illness that has genetic and environmental components. Women will often present to doctors the scanty to no periods or with difficulty falling pregnant. Women with PCOS will have minimal ovulation (oligo-ovulation) to no ovulation (anovulation). There is poor maturation of the growing egg, and it is not released, preventing conception.

The dietician and founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, Omy Naidoo, said PCOS can cause multiple ovarian cysts, abnormal hair growth, inflammation and other symptoms. Symptoms include insulin resistance with up 50 to 75% of patients being overweight. The good news is that nutrition is able to reduce the insulin resistance and help patients control their weight, as well as reduce the risk diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Naidoo said that ignoring the impact of PCOS could lead to Increased risk for heart disease, endometrial cancer, diabetes, hypertension and increased infertility. “The challenges include complying with a high fibre diet and cutting down on refined sugar such as sugary snacks and drinks. Patients require high motivation to start adopting the new way of eating and drinking. We usually put patients on a high fibre, diet which include high fibre vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach, lettuce, cucumbers, Brown Bread, rice and pasta, Less red meat and more fish and chicken, fresh fruit beans, peas and lentils.”

Naidoo said Insulin resistance caused more abdominal weight gain. A regulated diet helped with weight gain and weight control. Naidoo warned that foods that should be avoided at all costs included foods high in refined carbohydrates, like white bread, rice and pasta; high sugar snacks and desserts; cooldrinks and fruit juices; and red meat. “A well-balanced diet is always recommended. Omega 3 fatty acids found in fish, such as salmon and sardines, also have an anti-inflammatory effect. There is some evidence that high antioxidant intake may be beneficial, this will include brightly coloured fruit and vegetables,” Naidoo said.

But diets are often not as easy to maintain and many often have to fight the cravings. “We incorporate a concept of mindful eating, and look to replace cravings with healthier options. Replacing cravings with regular physical activity and stress management, such as meditation and yoga, helps. Comfort eating is a huge issue,” he said. In young females, dieticians often look to increase high fibre high energy snacks when doing sports. A dietician’s assessment include A,B,C,D of all diets: anthropometric (analysis of weight, height, BMI, fat percentage and so on); biochemical (blood); clinical assessment; and dietary assessment (looking specifically at what the patient eats).