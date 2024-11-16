The Shift, creates a space for women and mothers to navigate life, business and the purpose of life

Navigating the world of business as a woman and a mom can be challenging to say the least. However, women are wired in a unique and special way, and possess certain characteristics that ultimately propel them to success. Partners of the Strategic Consulting Agency, Feel Good & Co, have launched a new business focused podcast, The Shift, which is specifically aimed at women and moms in the business world.

The idea is to create open dialogue on all things life, womanhood, work, entrepreneurship and motherhood, in the hopes that it will help fellow women better navigate their purpose and role in the world. It creates a space for conversation and encourages them to take ownership of the lives they want to live, no matter what that may look like. Conceptualised by the Feel Good & Co team, the podcast has been a dream of theirs for almost a year. Managing Director, Stefanie Davis explained: “We had jotted it down on the business forecast calendar, but it was only months later when we were killing time between meetings that we were like ‘hmmm, what would we talk about?’ We just bashed out like 10 topics and a name and a logo and it just FLOWED. Then we kind of just went for it.”

This concept of ‘flow’ forms a large part of the podcast’s ethos. “The Flow is your intuition. Being in flow means you listen to your gut. It’s having faith in the next step and taking inspired action towards it instead of just ‘doing’ what think you should or what world says is the right way. In essence, it’s that quiet knowing that whatever happens happens for a reason and with a higher purpose.”said Strategy and Insights Director, Jacky Merola. You can find out more about this as the ladies hash it out in their first episode.

Davis said::“It was so strange at first. We have these conversations all the time, but having them on camera is another ball game. We even had notes stuck to the wall to help guide us, but honestly, it felt more natural when we started to relax and just went with the flow. See what I did there, wink.” These leading ladies are extremely passionate about love, loyalty and living life with intention. They want their conversations to emphasise the phenomenal strength that women possess, and to bring forth the unique role of female energy on earth. Moreover, there is the intention to inspire work life balance, to highlight the importance of taking time for yourself and to nurture your inner being. The Shift will feature monthly episodes, approximately 15 to 25 minutes, and will be made available on YouTube and Spotify. They will also welcome distinguished guests from an array of businesswomen, women in marketing, women in corporate, women juggling kids and work etc.

Stefanie Davis, founder and Managing Director of Feel Good & Co, found her passion for marketing while building her e-commerce store and clothing brand back in 2017. She went on to complete an array of courses and qualifications in both Social Media and Digital Marketing. After spending some time as the Social Media Marketing Manager of Chas Everitt Real Estate, she went on to partner with a well known women-founded agency, finding her passion for strategy, specifically integrated and brand strategy. With this passion sparked a business idea and the rest is history. Stefanie now works closely with various partner agencies on different global and local brands while focusing on expanding the business as well as on her clothing brand, XO Period Wear.