The song of the year controversy sets social media abuzz

The days preceding the new year have traditionally been fraught with drama arising from disputes about the song of the year. This year is no exception, as thousands of South Africans continue to offer their opinions and choices for the song of the year.

Despite multiple platforms announcing their song of the year weeks prior to the new year, all eyes will be on Ukhozi FM to anticipate the song that most voted for. The radio station, which boasts more than seven million listeners, has consistently been at the helm as a media platform known to make major announcements. A few days ago, the station revealed the top 10 songs that listeners could vote for ahead of the big day, which include:

– DJ Kotin ft. Big NUZ, Mshayi, and Mr Thela – “Hello” – Mthandeni SK ft. Lwah Ndlunkulu – “Paris” – Dlala Thukzin ft. Zaba and Sykes – “iPlan”

– Lue Vez, Slue and Keke Makhetha – “Themba Lami” – Khuzani ft. Luve – “Umjolo Lowo” – Mellow and Sleazy – “Imnandi Lento”

– Andile KaMajola – “Konke” – Harry Cane, Master KG, and DJ LaTimmy – “Dubula” – Dumi Mkokstad – “Angimbonanga”

– K-Yos ft. Mthunzi – “Ufunani” Social media users’ reactions to the news were mixed, with many urging selection procedures to be fair in order to satisfy the entire country. “I just came to realize most people listen to Ukhozi FM for the song of the year. @ukhozi_fm, please respect this and make the most of this moment. Never take bribes; make a few changes in song selection to accommodate the whole country,” said X user @niphontuli.

Dogg DBN also shared his views, which criticised the radio station, some of which were slammed by most Ukhozi FM listeners. “Even if PLAN doesn't win, if it’s another Maskandi song, it's the end of Ukhozi FM as the official station to crossover. Entertainers are already p*ssed and don’t even want to participate anymore. This is now a KZN thing and not something that’s meant to unite us as South Africans,” he said. Maqhawe N also commented and said: “No one is bigger than Ukhozi FM. Not one artist, presenter, or entertainer.