The South Africans who will be involved in King Charles III’s coronation

Johannesburg - Today world leaders, royalty and the chosen few will gather in Westminster Abbey in London to witness the crowning of Britain’s new king. The pageantry of bejewelled crowns, gentleman ushers and gilded carriages might seem a very British affair, but a couple of South Africans are going to be there, with some playing pivotal roles in a ceremony that dates back 1 200 years.

First off, seated among the scattering of royals from across the globe is expected to be our very own girl from Benoni, Charlene, the Princess of Monaco. The ex-swimmer will be there with her husband, Prince Albert. But, while Charlene will be a mere spectator to the royal event, other South Africans will be part of the ceremony and even ritual. Opera singer Pretty Yende is set to make history tomorrow when she becomes the first African solo artist to perform at the coronation of a British monarch.

Opera singer Pretty Yende is set to make history when she becomes the first African solo artist to perform at the coronation of a British monarch. File image. The soprano will perform “Sacred Fire”, a new song composed by Sarah Class. This will not be the first time that King Charles III had eyes on Yende. The new king is an avid classical music fan and he watched her perform at Windsor Castle last year. Someone who isn’t expected to be at the coronation is President Cyril Ramaphosa. The president, according to his weekly programme, departed for Bujumbura, Burundi yesterday to participate in the 11th High Level Segment of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Co-operation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes Region. The last time there was a British coronation, a South African leader did attend. DF Malan, South Africa’s first prime minister under apartheid, put aside his differences with the former colonial power and took his place among the other heads of states and watched the crowning of Queen Elizabeth the second.

At this year’s event there are only going to be 2 000 seats available compared to 8 000 guests invited to Charles mother’s crowning back in 1953. Another South African who is going to play a role but not on the day of the coronation is the BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” star Oti Mabuse. She will be taking part in a concert tomorrow (Sunay) on the grounds of Windsor Castle, appearing in a pre-recorded sketch that will reveal little known facts about the new monarch.

But there is one South African star that will be taking centre stage in the ceremony in Westminster Abbey and being there is definitely controversial. The 530-carat First Star of Africa is the centrepiece of the sceptre that Charles III will be holding during the coronation ceremony. The diamond was unearthed in Cullinan in 1905 and given to King Edward VII.