Wells and Maritz are the proud creators of the “Eskom Se Push” app, with well over 2.5 million users to date. This week, as Stage 2 blackouts resumed, the app gained 1.3 million new users.
The app alerts users to upcoming bouts of load shedding and also gives a detailed breakdown of what each stage means.
“We’ve seen a huge increase in users in the last few months,” said Maritz. “Each time there is load shedding, we gain more users.”
But while the app continues to grow, Maritz and Wells face numerous challenges with their app.