The story of legendary King Shaka Zulu makes it on to Netflix as film earns international accolades

Johannesburg - Manzini Zungu is close to tears. His short film has just made it onto one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world.

Story continues below Advertisement

His film, “UShaka Inkosi YamaKhosi”, which has been in the making for the past 15 years, is now being streamed on Netflix, and Zungu simply cannot contain his excitement. “Even though we began the production of Shaka just under three years ago, the vision was born over 10 years ago. “And now to share this vision with the global audience on a global and renowned platform is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

“There are no words to describe the euphoria and satisfaction I’m feeling.” The award-winning work is a short animation film about the great Zulu king Shaka and his empire. Manzini Zungu a renowned businessman, serves as executive producer and director of the film. Supplied image. Zungu a renowned businessman and director of Amazulu Football Club, serves as executive producer and director on the film.

Story continues below Advertisement

He birthed the film to inspire children around the world to delve within themselves and find the hero that lies within – a notion that he himself learnt as a young boy. “The story is about uShaka kaSenzangakhona, the founder of the Zulu Nation and one of the greatest monarchs of our continent. The story of Shaka is one that has conflicted historians and academics. If you look at all the material on Shaka there are so many variations and accounts on the character of Shaka. “This has resulted in Shaka and his legacy being showered in mysticism. What was important for me with this project was to focus on the characteristics of Shaka. To show Shaka as a human being who faced many adversities from a young age to his adult years in the same way we face our own challenges on a daily basis.

Story continues below Advertisement

The award-winning animation film is a short animation movie about the great Zulu king Shaka and his empire. Supplied image. “One of the fundamental aspects that have always been omitted in the records of Shaka was his musical gift. Shaka over and above being a military tactician, and having prophetic gifts, he was a musician, songwriter and composer. He would often comfort his people with music and inspire his troops in song (amahubo). The musical direction was an important element of this film and we went to great lengths to showcase this.” Zungu, CEO of Pacinamix, says he worked closely with several traditional experts and custodians in developing the musical aspect of the film. “I brought Ndabo Zulu to help me compose the film's score and together we went on a musical journey in unraveling the music of Shaka's era and bringing it for the modern day audience.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The story of Shaka also emphasizes on the decisions we choose to make in the context of our situations and that if we can find the hero within ourselves then we too can be destined for our own greatness.” The award-winning animation film is a short animation movie about the great Zulu king Shaka and his empire. Supplied image. The film has already won three global awards, and has been shown at various film festivals around the world. Zungu said, having the film stream on Netflix was the “icing on the cake”.

“The story of Shaka is a global story and thus it deserves global recognition and appreciation. “The validation of this is having Netflix taking our film and putting it on their platform. Simply put, Netflix is one of (if not the most) powerful content platforms in the world. “Equally so, the story of Shaka, particularly, how we have told it is a powerful story and so it was only inevitable that our story should be on a platform such as Netflix.”

He says it was important that he retold the story of Shaka Zulu in animation. “It was intentional. There are so many versions and depictions of Shaka Zulu, and historians are often conflicted on Shaka’s character. “I wanted to introduce Shaka to a global community in a way that would disarm the audience from previous narratives and depictions of Shaka.

“Animation allowed me to do this as it was more universal. It allows people to watch and absorb the story without forming any preconceptions. Also there was a younger audience I wanted to reach out to. There are many lessons I infused within the film that I wanted younger people to grasp, such as being able to overcome challenges by tapping into the hero within.” “Animation is such a powerful medium. It's global and it really encompasses the narrative of technology and innovation when it comes to film making. In my own journey I was exposed to the intricacies of animation. It is such a fascinating discipline that is only governed by the limitations of your imagination. The award-winning animation film is a short animation movie about the great Zulu king Shaka and his empire. Supplied image. “There are also other themes that talk to courage, leadership, and faith and so animation allowed us to embody all these lessons in a relatable way because animation rises above colour, race, and nationality.”

Zungu says it took about 15 years for this film to be completed. “In 15 years I never gave up nor did I lose hope. I knew that one day the world would get to see Shaka and now they have.” He says he showed a keen interest in Shaka Zulu’s life since he was a young boy, and so to be able to create a film about the legendary king was an honour.

“I grew up listening to stories of Shaka Zulu from a direct descendant of Shaka. Growing up in rural KZN storytelling was an integral part of growing up. Our elders who are the custodians of our stories and culture would tell us stories and accounts of Shaka. “This is how they passed on the knowledge of our heritage. Having been exposed to a descendant of Shaka I was immediately captivated by the story and legacy of Shaka Zulu. The art of storytelling I was exposed to has also been pivotal in my own ability as a filmmaker. The story of Shaka also served as my escape from my adversaries, particularly bullying. “Being raised by my grandmother and having been born out of wedlock I experienced a lot of bullying in my village from older boys.

“When my grandmother (uGogo MaLumala) would tell me the story of Shaka, there were many parallels to his story that related to my own life and so I became even drawn and fascinated with the life of Shaka.” While the story of Shaka Zulu, is one that has been told several times on screen, Zungu says he wanted to do things differently. “As I have said before, the story of Shaka is not a new story, but I wanted to tell it in the most authentic way and remain true to the details that I was exposed to when the story of Shaka was told to me. My writers and researchers spent over a year delving into research because I wanted to get the aesthetics of the film correct from the colours to music.

“We never left a stone unturned as we wanted to tell one of the most powerful stories as authentic, accurate and detailed as possible. For me this was the key that led to the success of the film.” Zungu says he hopes that all South Africans tune into Netflix to watch the movie. “I would love for every South African to see this film because it's an African story that should resonate with every one of us as Africans and South Africans. We need to be the masters and writers of our own stories and that starts with knowing them.

“Don’t watch this film with the intention of forming your own depiction of what kind of man Shaka was or any other character in film for that matter. But rather watch this film to learn about the psychology of every character, why they did the things they did and maybe in that you may find your own understanding of what Shaka represented. “South Africans also need to watch this film because it sets the premises for a series which will build into the story of Shaka and delve deeper into the history of this great king. The series will go into greater detail in the story of Shaka so this film will provide a great context. “We have also composed and compiled a soundtrack which we have just completed. Music was an important part of this film and this story so this is another exciting component within the story of Shaka.”

The award-winning animation film is a short animation movie about the great Zulu king Shaka and his empire. Supplied image. He says he is delighted with the final product and hopes that the film inspires other Africans to chase their dreams “I'm blessed that I have been able to do this and share this with my children. Long after I'm gone, this work will remain and they can point to it and say, ‘Our dad did that’. My own family inspired me to do this film and they have been my biggest supporters. “I want people to appreciate an African story, told 100% by an African without external influence.”