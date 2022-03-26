The toast of Belhar: Kim Engelbrecht thrilled to have shot Emmy-nominated Raised by Wolves in Cape Town

Johannesburg - She’s used to travelling to different parts of the globe to shoot films. So to have the opportunity to shoot her latest role in her home city of Cape Town is something incredibly special for actress Kim Engelbrecht.

The 41-year-old, who hails from Belhar, stars in season two of the hit sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves. “My home tends to be project-based, so with The Flash, it was Canada, and I’m often in and out of the States. So it was cool to be in Cape Town for this,” Engelbrecht told the Saturday Star. The sci-fi series is the biggest series to be ever filmed in the Mother City and has been nominated for an Emmy and three Critics’ Choice Super Awards, including the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy award.

“Cape Town does have some element of being otherworldly, so it 100% lends itself to this genre: the landscape itself, the mountain, the ocean, the green vs the blue, and the red sky. The beauty is so magnificent that it doesn’t seem real,” says Engelbrecht. “The cast and crew all really loved Cape Town. We had a Zoom call and that was what everyone was raving about.” Raised by Wolves, which has been described as the most exciting sci-fi show since Battlestar Galactica, centres on two androids, a father and a mother, tasked with raising human children on Kepler-22b after Earth was destroyed by a great war.

As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. Engelbrecht plays the role of Decima in season two of the sci-fi drama, a quantum gravity engineer who becomes Marcus’ first recruit. She’s also trying to rekindle a relationship with an android version of her dead daughter, Vrille.

The actress is no stranger to sci-fi productions and has featured in Dominion and The Flash. “It’s always really cool when you join a project that’s already established because everyone has an existing rapport and it’s a well established machine. I’m one of six new characters. “I’ve done sci-fi before: I did ... Dominion, and then there was The Flash and now Raised by Wolves. So I’m very familiar with the world and the fandom. With Raised By Wolves, I get amazing fan art DM’d to me, and there’s even fan fiction, so it’s been amazing.”

Travis Fimmel and Kim Engelbrecht in ’Raised by Wolves.’ Supplied image. She says she thoroughly enjoyed playing the role of Decima in the sci-fi drama series. Film Afrika was the South African production company, with much of the filming taking place at Cape Town Film Studios and at Lourensford Wine Estate. “Decima is a quantum gravity engineer, so she’s super smart but she has a dark past. When we meet her, it’s with her daughter, an android who is made in the image of her deceased daughter.

“They become Marcus’ first recruits. But Marcus has a disdain for androids - which causes conflict in their relationship.” She went through extensive preparation to play the role of Decima, she says. “Decima is a quantum gravity engineer and I am not. I’ve played a scientist before in The Flash, so with every role you start by familiarising yourself with your character’s world, and how they speak and what language they use, so you feel comfortable in their reality. My next job was to try and understand where Kepler-22b is and what the Tropical Zone would look and feel like.

“It’s a new world that hasn’t been explored before, so it was partly about figuring out what the dangers would be. It looks beautiful but there is something eerie about it.” Asked where the role of Decima ranks among her all-time favourite roles, Engelbrecht says: “The thing you’re busy with now is always the most important thing. So when I finished Reyka on February 22, that was the most important thing; and on February 23 I was on a plane to Raised by Wolves, and that became the thing I was immersed in. “I’m usually quite physical and do a lot of stunts. This time I did a lot of running and I only used a weapon once. So it’s a different kind of role for me.”

Her role as Decima has also catapulted the South African actress into the IMDb Top 2500. She says fans of the show can expect an exciting season two with plenty of cliffhangers. “In season one, the look of the show was very different: more arid and dry. In season two, we’re in the tropical zone, and it’s a brand new world, which is much more lush and feels more hopeful, like the start of something. It’s not just about survival anymore. Every character is looking for a new start in this land of milk and honey. You still have Mother and Father - these androids trying to raise a human family. So there are themes of family, community, of faith.

“But this new world is filled with its own challenges and existential crises. You don’t know how it’s going to end: you see that at the end of every single episode.” Supplied image. She’s also full of praise for the cast and crew of Raised by Wolves, describing her experience as “awesome”. “Travis Fimmel (also known as Ragnar in Vikings) is phenomenal. He definitely does switch: he’s Marcus. He completely immerses himself. He’s a professional. When you see his dedication to the world and the role, you have no option but to go with it. He definitely is a leader. And you have to give props to the South African production company, Film Afrika; they were incredible.