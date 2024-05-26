The UDM and Dudula are both non-entities, says Lux

FORMER Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini said he was not shaken by the alliance between the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Operation Dudula. Dlamini said Operation Dudula was a non-existent organisation.

“Those two organisations don’t have directions. What does Operation Dudula stand for today? No one will tell you what it stands for. “Whoever is going to follow that alliance will be wasting their time. Operation Dudula is non-existent without Lux, hence it has lost credibility and a sense of direction,” he said. He said every South African should support and vote for the ANC as it was the movement that would shape the direction and future of the country.

On Thursday, the UDM was expected to announce its alliance with the notorious “vigilante” movement which sought the mass deportation of foreigners in the country. Dlamini left Dudula because he felt that the organisation was not meant to contest the elections but to advocate for communities. However, both Dudula and the Soweto Parliament led by Dlamini cited the reason for their parting of ways as “a difference of opinion on foreign nationals in South Africa”.

According to reports, Operation Dudula wanting all foreigners to leave South Africa, while the Soweto Parliament wanted only illegal foreigners to leave. However, in a joint statement at the time, the organisations said no way forward could be found and they had agreed to part ways and work independently. “The two organisations have resolved to deal with these issues independently (under different brands) but in a complementary manner.