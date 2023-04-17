Theatre Review: Chicago - A Redhill School Production ups the bar with slick show

Johannesburg - A high school musical is supposed to be a romp. Loud, fun, funny – and if the teenage cast can actually act, sing and dance, that’s a win. But Redhill High School has changed the game. From this institution, we’ve now come to expect top-quality musical theatre shows that just happen to feature high-schoolers.

With Chicago you’d easily forget you’re in a school hall, thanks to production design by industry veterans Denis Hutchinson and Dr Sarah Roberts and an orchestra led by the fantastic Rudi Olivier, who heads Campus Music at Redhill.

The original Chicago is set in the 1920s, but director Joseph Gerassi decided to relocate it to 2023, complete with social media, influencer culture and paparazzi. While this might have appeared gimmicky in less capable directorial hands, it works beautifully in practice … complemented by clever IT, lighting, sound design and props.

It is a rare pleasure to experience a high school play centred on strong female characters and a rarer pleasure to encounter talents like those of Enhle Gasa (Velma Kelly) and Nyasha Manda (Roxie Hart). These girls can really, really sing and both are performers beyond their years. What’s more, they make it look easy and they make it look fun, which is a delicious treat for any audience. Look out for exquisite harmonies on “Cell Block Tango” and “My Own Best Friend”.