TheBeautyCollective: Carol Ofori on being comfortable in your most natural form

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best.
Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure.
The Beauty Collective (TBC) seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty.
This week we feature the beauty advice of award-winning radio personality, TV host, voice-over artist and motivational speaker Carol Ofori. The East Coast Radio presenter is also the voice to many of South Africa’s most-loved brands.
Here is Ofori’s beauty advice:
TBC: What does beauty mean to you?
Ofori: To me, beauty means being the most comfortable in my most natural form. I feel the most beautiful when my skin is growing, my hair healthy, my weight is right, my mind is positive and when the people I am around exude positivity and happiness. Yes, of course, when all dolled up I also feel pretty, but I most enjoy looking in the mirror and seeing a natural, happy me.
TBC: What are three beauty essentials that you swear by?
Ofori: I definitely swear by lip gloss, eyebrow pencil and mascara – a girl can’t go wrong there. On a no make-up day, it’s lip gloss, vitamin C serum and sunblock.
TBC: Please can you briefly speak us through your everyday beauty routine?
Ofori: I wash my face in the morning with a cleanser, then vitamin C serum, daily moisturiser and then sunblock on top of that with some lip gloss. At night I use a cleanser and night cream.
TBC: What aspects of beauty are you most passionate about and why?
Ofori: It would be skincare. I have a wonderful relationship with Skin Renewal and go monthly for treatments. These include peels, needling, laser light treatments and more. Every month I expose my skin to great treatments that aid in reducing pigmentation and scarring.
TBC: Are there any beauty tips and hacks that you swear by and can share with us?
Ofori: I think the big one is wearing a primer before your make-up and using a setting mist to set your make-up so that it stays on all day. When I was younger, I used toothpaste on pimples, it worked well on the pimple but left the area super dry. I certainly don’t do that now that I have learnt so much about my skin. Another big one is – no matter what – always wash your face at night. Never sleep with a dirty face. Your skin (and pillows) will thank you.