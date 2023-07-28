TheBeautyCollective: Carol Ofori on being comfortable in your most natural form

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure.

The Beauty Collective (TBC) seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. This week we feature the beauty advice of award-winning radio personality, TV host, voice-over artist and motivational speaker Carol Ofori. The East Coast Radio presenter is also the voice to many of South Africa’s most-loved brands. Award-winning radio personality, TV host, voice-over artist and motivational speaker Carol Ofori features in #TheBeautyCollective. Picture: Supplied. Here is Ofori’s beauty advice: TBC: What does beauty mean to you?

Ofori: To me, beauty means being the most comfortable in my most natural form. I feel the most beautiful when my skin is growing, my hair healthy, my weight is right, my mind is positive and when the people I am around exude positivity and happiness. Yes, of course, when all dolled up I also feel pretty, but I most enjoy looking in the mirror and seeing a natural, happy me. TBC: What are three beauty essentials that you swear by? Ofori: I definitely swear by lip gloss, eyebrow pencil and mascara – a girl can’t go wrong there. On a no make-up day, it’s lip gloss, vitamin C serum and sunblock.

TBC: Please can you briefly speak us through your everyday beauty routine? Ofori: I wash my face in the morning with a cleanser, then vitamin C serum, daily moisturiser and then sunblock on top of that with some lip gloss. At night I use a cleanser and night cream. TBC: What aspects of beauty are you most passionate about and why?