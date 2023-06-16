TheBeautyCollective: Danny Painter shares her hair-care tips

Johannesburg – Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty.

This week we feature the hair-care tips of Jacaranda FM’s Danny Painter. The radio personality who hosts ‘Love Songs With Danny Painter’ every Monday to Thursday evenings between 7pm and 10pm, has never been afraid to experiment with her hair. From chopping it all off to trying new styles, colours and treatments, Painter has put her hair through it all – and ensures that her hair is kept looking healthy in the process. “I’ve always been really experimental with my hair, from bald to long to bleached blonde and everything in between,” she explained.

“I love to have fun with my hair and to try new things. Remember, it’s just hair and it will always grow back!” Jacaranda FM host Danny Painter. Supplied image. Here are five of Painter’s ultimate hair care tips: Don’t wash your hair daily

Painter shares that washing your hair on a daily basis has a massive impact on the health of your hair. “Dry shampoo is your best friend,” she shared. “I’m a once or twice a week girl and it has done wonders for my hair,” she insisted. Painter added that the analogy by Jonathan Van Ness from the hit reality series ‘Queer Eye’ has always stuck with her. He says ‘If you washed your favourite shirt every day, it would end up tattered and worn, don’t do that with your hair’.”

Rosemary water – a viral hack that works After discovering this trend on social media, Painter admitted that using rosemary water has had an incredible impact on her hair. “I know, this trick has no peer reviews, no papers written about it, but after seeing this on TikTok, I tried it and it works!” the Jacaranda FM DJ said. “My hair is fuller and healthier than it’s been in ages and it’s easy to make. All you need is a bunch of fresh rosemary in water, boil for around an hour, decant into spray bottles and spray on your scalp after every wash before styling.”

Use heat protection From blow drying to straightening, heat is often used to style hair – and it can have a damaging effect. “A heat protectant adds moisture to your hair and forms a protective barrier which reduces moisture loss caused by the heat and prevents hair breakage and damage,” Painter said.

“I highly recommend the use of heat protection. It works. Don’t leave this step out!” The products you use matter When using products in your hair, Painter recommends doing research on the effect this could have on your hair. “I learned this from my time using KMS,” the Jacaranda FM DJ explains. “They taught me so much about layering products to get the best results and I was blown away.” She also suggested researching your hair type and learning how to use the products we have available.