TheBeautyCollective: Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp's affordable beauty tips

Johannesburg – Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to help you look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some of which are untried and could be dangerous. The Beauty Collective (TBC) seeks to provide tried-and-tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice.

From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. This week we feature the beauty advice of South African TV host, Jacaranda FM radio presenter, MC, actress, and mom-trepreneur Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp. Here is what she had to say. South African TV and radio presenter, MC, actress, and mom-trepreneur Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp. Picture: Supplied. TBC: What does beauty mean to you?

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp: Beauty is a feeling inside that reflects in my smile and can actually make my skin and hair glow. TBC: What are three beauty essentials that you swear by? Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp: You won’t believe; Good old Vaseline. I recently interviewed a local business owner of Beauty on Tap – and found the most amazing products there.

– Purpul Castor Oil Conditioning Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner – Pastry Skincare Niacinamide Body Butter – Grapefruit Fragrance (250ml) TBC: Please can you briefly talk us through your everyday beauty routine?

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp: I believe using in a cloth or muslin no matter which cleanser I use. I cleanse every morning and night and sometimes even after a day where I have been on stage as the make-up and powder build-up could clog my pores. I don’t tone, but believe in a good moisturiser which I also use as an eye cream. If you are going to invest in anything, make sure it’s a good cleanser and sunblock. I wear sunblock even in winter. South African TV and radio presenter, MC, actress, and mom-trepreneur Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp. Picture: Supplied. TBC: What aspects of beauty are you most passionate about and why?

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp: I raise little “future leaders” and they watch everything I do. I am passionate about clean skin and body. Fragrance in product is not important to me, but the way it makes me feel. I am passionate about cleansing. A clean face before bed makes for a good night's sleep and a clean pillowcase. I also love hair-wash day in my house. I wash my hair every day, but for my girls, it’s an event! We bath, splash and use every known hair butter in the house and even a few bath bombs. Bath time with them is fun and magical. TBC: Are there any beauty tips and hacks that you swear by and can share with us?