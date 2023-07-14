TheBeautyCollective: Ella Mai on being authentically herself

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being, which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best.

Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried, which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. Ella Mai features in the latest edition of #TheBeautyCollective. Supplied image. This week, we feature the beauty advice of English singer and songwriter Ella Mai Howell, who recently teamed up with Pandora to present new pieces for their Pandora Me collection, which seeks to mark a new chapter for self-expression.

Her musical career began at London's British and Irish Modern Music Institute in 2014, during which time she auditioned as part of a trio on the 11th season of The X Factor. Popularly known for her hit single ‘Boo'd Up', the songstress recently dropped a new single called ‘Heart On My Sleeve.’ Mai has now once again joined forces with Pandora to create a Pandora Me collection. As a passionate advocate for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, the musician’s selection is as liberated and self-expressive as her refreshingly honest lyricism.

When do you feel most free to be authentically YOU? I feel most free to be authentically me when I’m on stage performing in front of my fans. Performing creates a feeling of vulnerability because, essentially, it’s as if I’m reading my diary aloud, just in song form. I’m also performing live, so I’m baring it all for my fans to see.

Ella Mai features in the latest edition of #TheBeautyCollective. Supplied image. How has your jewellery style changed since joining the Pandora ME Collective last year? I’ve always been pretty simple when it comes to my jewellery. I’m definitely a less is more type of person. However, since joining the Pandora ME Collective, I’ve started layering my jewellery to give it more texture and style. It’s an effective way to dress things up while maintaining simplicity that still looks special. If you could only bring one piece of jewellery from the new Pandora ME collection on your tour, what would you choose and why?