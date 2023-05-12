TheBeautyCollective: Expert advice on how to save time on your morning routine

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being, which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried, which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty.

#TheBeautyCollective: Experts advice on how to save time on your morning routine with these six hacks The art of ‘skinimalism’ refers to simplifying your skincare routine, and Debbie Law, beauty expert at Nouveau Lashes, has highlighted a rising trend of only having the absolute essentials in your skincare bag. This allows you to know exactly what you are doing every morning and evening. In addition, searches for the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ have sky-rocketed on TikTok, with videos receiving up to 22.5m views on the social media platform. With simplistic make-up routines gaining more and more popularity and prominence, it is no surprise that time-saving, natural-looking beauty hacks are also on the rise.

Here is Law’s time-saving morning routine hacks: Face Yoga 'Face Yoga' has become a major trending topic and currently has over 516 million views and hashtags on TikTok. But how does it work?

“Face yoga is said to help to relieve stress and tension in your facial muscles by massaging and exercising them,” Law explained. “It is also said to have an effect on the lymphatic system, working to offer the illusion of less puffy skin.” Celebrities such as Meghan Markle, Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow have been linked to this trend, all of them boasting their tell-tale youthful-looking complexions.

“For people who don’t want to break the bank on tons of “anti-ageing” products, the Face Yoga Method is a quick and easy hack for any area that you are concerned about.” ‘No make-up’ make-up This trend boasts 626k Instagram hashtags and 1 billion TikTok views, with its popularity continuing to grow.

“This make-up style attempts to emulate the look of wearing no products at all, focusing on enhancing your natural features,” Law said. The au-naturel look, a la Hailey Bieber, includes products like a tinted moisturiser, clear brow gel, eyelash curlers, and warm-toned blush - all of these will help you to achieve the perfect minimalist aesthetic.” Tinted lip balm and moisturiser

If you’re a true minimalist when it comes to your morning routine, this one is definitely for you. Many looking to achieve the minimalist ‘clean girl aesthetic’ have been opting for an ultra-lightweight tint when it comes to their base, giving sheer coverage that makes it perfect for everyday wear. “Tinted moisturiser and lip balm are perfect for subtly covering any imperfections without spending extra time on your make-up routine and letting your natural skin shine through,” Law added. Skin Cycling

Less is more when it comes to skincare, and it really only takes minimal targeted products to achieve the best results, and skin cycling is truly taking the internet by storm. “This trend will add no time to your morning routine at all, as it’s all about the night before. The idea behind ‘skin cycling’ is giving your skin time to recover between routines by switching from ‘active’ and ‘recovery’ nights. This trend has worked wonders, with TikTokers reporting lower levels of skin irritation when they don’t overdo it with products,” Law said. Lash Growth Serum

When it comes to beauty crazes taking the internet by storm, lash serum boasts 743 million TikTok views. Lash serum is usually infused with a cocktail of nourishing vitamins and botanicals, encouraging your lashes to look fuller and longer. “Lash serum is applied to the lash line to help your lashes grow and improve strength and volume,” she explained.

“With the use of lash serum supporting fuller looking lashes, the trending product has promoted subtlety and embracing a natural look, saving you time applying mascara in the morning.” Lip Maximiser With 19 million TikTok views, lip maximiser remains a trend that many people swear by.