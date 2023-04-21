TheBeautyCollective: ghd’s Straight on spray is the heat protectant your hair has been crying out for

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being, which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best.

Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried, which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, and make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevating your inner as well as outer beauty. Karishma Dipa. Supplied image. ghd Straight on - Straight and Smooth Spray

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I used to style my hair with a blow dryer and hair straightener twice a week, with touch-ups for up to two or three more days. This was with absolutely no heat protectant being applied. That was a devastating amount of heat on my hair, and the damage was starting to become evident, particularly on my ends, which became so dry and brittle. Then, during the lockdown, I reduced this hair routine to just once a week. And within just a few weeks, I could already see my strands becoming healthier and stronger.

I also wanted to use this time to take better care of myself, which included hair care. This led me on a research path and culminated in me starting to use ghd’s Straight on - Straight and Smooth Spray from around the end of last year. This is a hair heat protectant which is applied evenly throughout your hair before the use of any heat products, such as a blow dryer or a hair straightener. And after a good few months of using it, I can honestly say that it has changed the health of my hair in the best way possible.

Much of this might have to do with reducing the amount of heat I apply to my hair currently, which is about twice every seven or so days. But it's so much more than that. I feel much more at ease to use all my heated hair devices because now I know that my strands are being protected each time. I have now gone from removing my roast chicken from the oven without mitts to now using ones that are of the highest quality, and my hands being protected, only in this instance, it is my hair that is being salvaged with the use of this revolutionary heat protectant from a globally renowned hair brand that I have trusted for about 15 years now.

In fact, the texture of my hair has become so much more manageable, even when it is still wet and before I even use any heated devices. But the magic is evident once I have completed my hair routine, and my dried and straightened strands are so sleek, shiny and silky. The ghd Straight on - Straight and Smooth Spray is also lightweight and doesn't make my hair greasy at all. You also need just a few sprays for protected, smooth stands which hold the style for days on end. It also has a pleasant odour which leaves your hair smelling amazing.

The average price for a 120 ml bottle retails for about R350. The ghd Straight on - Straight and Smooth Spray has earned a 4.8/5 star rating on Takealot. Here are some of the reviews: