TheBeautyCollective: Lash expert reveals: Lash lifts top list of trending beauty treatments

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way in ensuring that you look and feel your best.

Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried, which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried-and-tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. Lash expert reveals: Lash lifts top list of trending beauty treatments Beauty experts at Nouveau Lashes, home to the LVL Lash Lift and award-winning eyelash extensions treatments and training, have highlighted a rising trend of people opting for a more minimalistic, natural illusion. This is opposed to the full-coverage, full glam days of the past.

As searches for the “clean girl aesthetic” have skyrocketed on TikTok, with videos receiving up to 22.5 million views on the social media platform, simplistic make-up routines are continuing to gain more popularity. And it is no surprise that time-saving, natural looking beauty treatments are also on the rise. A model works on her eyelashes before a New York Fashion Week runway show. REUTERS/Eric Thayer. Debbie Law, International Lash Trainer at Nouveau Lashes, explains how the lash lift works. What is a lash lift? The LVL lash lift, created by Nouveau Lashes, goes by a four-step treatment process to define and create the illusion of longer lashes. Following on from a patch test and consultation, the lash artist will apply the appropriate shape shield to your eyelid and your lashes will be pressed against this using a bonding gel.

“With all the lashes neatly bonded, a lifting balm is then applied which allows the structure and shape of your lashes to change and be lifted at the root,” Law explained. “This is then followed by a lash fix which locks the new shape in place and tint to darken the lashes and add volume and depth.” She added that moisturising serum is then applied to nourish the lashes and ease them off the shield, revealing beautifully healthy, lifted lashes.

What’s the difference between a lash lift and lash extensions? Law said that if you are new to lash treatments, it can be confusing to understand lash terminology. She said that both treatments can create the appearance of fuller, thicker-looking lashes with added volume, but one uses a chemical process to alter the shape of your natural lashes and the other uses individual or fans of synthetic lashes that are applied to your natural lashes with adhesive. “Lash extensions do require a little more maintenance to keep the desired look, with extensions lasting around six weeks and an infill appointment recommended every two to three weeks.”

What’s the difference between a lash lift and lash tinting? Law said that a lash tint will typically take place after the lashes are lifted, or you can opt for a tint on its own if you do have lighter lashes. “Whilst a lash lift creates lift and volume in the lashes, the tint will then darken the lashes, giving them even more definition and stand out.” What are the benefits of getting a lash lift compared to lash extensions?

Law said that lash lifts are a great alternative to lash extensions and the perfect way to enhance what you already have, whether your lashes are long, short, thick or stubborn. This treatment will create the look of longer, fuller lashes that make your eyes appear more open and youthful as well as saving time in your morning routine. Lash extensions can also make a person’s eyes appear larger and more awake but do require more maintenance and regular infills. “Whether you’re planning on going ‘au naturel’ beauty or all-out glam, both lash lifts and extensions can elevate your lashes to enhance your make-up, putting your eyes centre stage. They also provide an extra confidence boost.”

How long does a lash lift last? Law said that with the right aftercare, lash lifts can last up to eight weeks and will grow out with your natural lash cycle. “It’s important to use the right cleansing and conditioning products to protect your lashes and help your lash lift last as long as possible.” She added that aftercare for any kind of lash lift is vital. Using products such as a foaming cleanser and lash conditioning serum will help keep the lashes clean, conditioned, hydrated and healthy, making the most of your treatment.

How long does it take to get a lash lift? A lash lift treatment will usually last around 45 minutes to an hour, Law said. Can lash lifts damage your natural lashes?