TheBeautyCollective: No suprise that this Hada Labo Tokyo lotion is sold every three seconds in Japan

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being, which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to help you look and feel your best.

Karishma Dipa. Hada Labo Tokyo super hydrator lotion

With just a few applications, it comes as no surprise that Hada Labo Tokyo is Japan’s number one selling skin care line. In fact, the super hydrator lotion for both day and night with super hyaluronic acid is considered the ‘holy grail’ of skincare and is sold every three seconds in Japan. Upon hearing this, I was more than thrilled to incorporate it into my skincare routine. It promised to increase firmness and elasticity and to leave your skin looking ‘glassy’ so I couldn’t wait to see if it delivered.

I have been using the white line of the Japanese skincare range, which is for skin younger than 35-years, for about three weeks. And while the results will certainly improve over time, I can already feel my skin being more elastic and bouncier. It also gives me a ‘glazed doughnut’ glow, which makes my skin look healthier from within. The product might be a lotion but after much research, I have been using it as a somewhat of a toner. But not a toner in the sense of applying it with some cotton wool. The lotion is also quite runny, almost like a watery texture, so I simply pat it in my clean hands before applying it between my cleanser and moisturiser, both day and night. The Japanese super hydrator lotion is also very easily absorbable and provides a good base for other products to be applied over the top. It also leaves my skin so soft to the touch. The 150ml bottle, which retails for around R200 to R250, also comes with a pump, and for me personally, one single pump each time is more than enough.

The magic of all Hada Labo products, including this hydrating lotion, is that they all contain a “super hyaluronic acid.” This contains three different molecule-sizes of hyaluronic acid designed to rehydrate your skin at multiple levels. Hyaluronic acid also holds over a thousand times its weight in water so these three different molecule sizes make sure as much moisture as possible is retained in your skin. This lotion also works to counteract the formation of wrinkles

And it is due to this effectiveness in transforming the skin that has earned Hada Labo products their cult following. The Hada Labo Super Hydrator Lotion Day & Night has earned an impressive five-star rating on Takealot. Here are some of the reviews: “This product facilitates applying heavier creams. Excellent product, affordable as all Hado Labo products.