TheBeautyCollective: Self-care and beauty - celebrating 18 years of Sorbet

Celebrating Sorbet’s 18th birthday Sorbet, the one stop beauty hub for men and women, turned 18 this month. And to commemorate the occasion, the brand, which specialises in everything from facials to nails, hair, grooming, massages and waxing, gathered some of Joburg’s beauty influencers and media for a celebratory brunch. Sorbet products on display at their 18th birthday celebrations in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: Karishma Dipa. And as part of the festivities, self care was the theme of the day as complimentary skin scans, make-up and nail touch ups were offered by Sorbet professionals at Ethos Restaurant in Rosebank.

There were also head and hand massages to treat attendees, but what got the crowd literally on their feet was a session by the acclaimed Fem Move’s Megan Goliath. The professional dance teacher and self development coach encouraged those at Sorbet’s birthday brunch to get on stand up and practice movements which promote healing and self care. There were also stretches and dance moves thrown out before the meals and beverages were served. Those in attendance were also urged to think back to their 18-year-old selves and discuss what advice they would give to themselves at that age. This stirred up a sense of nostalgia and reflection and encouraged the gathering to put their best foot forward in all aspects of life. Meanwhile, Sorbet’s brand manager also told the gathering at the event that they initially opened their doors back in 2005, with the very first store in Norwood, Johannesburg. The second was then shortly afterwards opened in Bedfordview, and now, 18 years later, they have over 200 stores nationwide.