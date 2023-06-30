TheBeautyCollective: Skin Cosmetics – Hidden treasures from Amsterdam beauty emporium finally lands in Joburg

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional wellbeing which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve and to look and feel your best.

Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. The Skin Emporium in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. Supplied image. Hidden treasures from Amsterdam beauty emporium Skin Cosmetics, finally lands in Joburg

A beauty brand which revolutionised the Netherlands beauty industry, has finally landed in South Africa, bringing with it a unique and luxurious experience. Skins Cosmetics, which was founded in Amsterdam in 2010, gives beauty enthusiasts an opportunity to indulge authentic, original and lesser-known products. And now Joburgers have the chance to experience beauty finds that have been described as ‘transcending the ordinary’.

The Skin Emporium in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. Supplied image. The beauty emporium unlike any other, which is situated in Joburg north’s Hyde Park Corner, has curated a selection of niche and artisan brands from around the world for South Africans to finally enjoy. The brand’s portfolio boasts over 70 brands, each with its own fascinating story to tell, as Skins Cosmetic’s vision is “to expose customers to the hidden gems of the beauty world, brands that embrace true artistry and creativity”. Meanwhile, the ambiance that sets Skins Cosmetics apart from other beauty retailers and cosmetics stores, is the work of renowned Dutch architect Roy de Scheemaker.

The Skin Emporium in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. Supplied image. Upon entry, Skins Cosmetic visitors are greeted with a glass of champagne or hot cappuccino. And for expert advice on all things beauty, consultants are on hand as the team of passionate professionals take pride in sharing their expertise and helping customers navigate through the extensive selection of brands. “They understand that true artistry lies not only in the quality of ingredients but also in the innovation, design, and packaging of each product,” Skins Cosmetics management explained. In addition, the beauty emporium explained that niche brands are at the heart of Skins Cosmetics’ offerings.

“These brands embody artistic expression and resonate with individuals who have risen above the mainstream, seeking originality and exclusivity.” The Skin Emporium in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. Supplied image. They added that the brands available at Skins Cosmetics are created independently by passionate individuals who have successfully captured the attention of multinational brand houses and flagship retailers around the world. “Skins Cosmetics brings these hidden treasures to South Africa, offering discerning customers a chance to embrace products that are steeped in passion and philosophy,” they said.

And for those who need to first be reassured by a beauty buy, Skins Cosmetics encourages sampling as part of their consumer experience. “Customers are invited to try products before making a decision, without any pressure to purchase on the spot. “Skins Cosmetics believes in building relationships and providing independent advice to ensure their patrons feel confident and satisfied because it’s all about creating an immersive journey that leaves customers knowing they are in the most capable hands.” The Skin Emporium in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. Supplied image. Pricing is also vital to the beauty emporium and as an official reseller of all their brands, Skins Cosmetics strictly follow international guidelines and adhere to recommended retail prices set by the brands themselves. “This commitment guarantees that customers receive genuine products of the highest calibre, accompanied by comprehensive warranties.”

And with the future in its sights, Skins Cosmetics SA, in collaboration with its parent company African Sales Company and affiliate partners in the Netherlands, continues to curate an ever-evolving portfolio of niche brands for the South African market. “In a rapidly changing world, Skins Cosmetics remains committed to seeking out revolutionary concepts and brands that further enrich their product line, always keeping their customers at the forefront of the beauty revolution. “For those who have risen above the mainstream, those who crave originality and exclusivity, the world of Skins Cosmetics at Hyde Park Corner is an invitation to indulge in a truly exceptional beauty experience.”

Visit the Skins Cosmetics store at Shop UM32 on the Upper Mall (closest parking entrance P6) at Hyde Park Corner on the corner of William Nicol Drive and Jan Smuts Avenue in Hyde Park, Johannesburg; or call them on +27 (87) 562 9990. Hyde Park Corner Operating Hours: Monday to Saturday: 9am – 6pm