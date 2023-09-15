TheBeautyCollective - WATCH & LOOK: G-Star RAW relaunches their iconic Elwood - a 3D design from 1996

Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional wellbeing, which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to looking and feeling your best. Social media is flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried, which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective (TBC) seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. TBC also features the latest in fashion and trends from South Africa and across the globe.

G-Star RAW relaunches the G-Star Elwood - The iconic 3D design from 1996 A pair of denim jeans is a wardrobe staple for men and women, which can be styled for both daytimes as well as for more formal night time events. The pairing options are limitless and a good pair of jeans is a style essential. This has been the case for generations and with this in mind, G-Star Raw decided for their iconic Elwood denim from the 90s to make a spectacular return for the current generation. Adopted by an up-and-coming generation of creatives and taste makers, the Elwood has been worn by young people across the world. And to celebrate the epic denim’s return, G-Star Raw South Africa officially launched the 3D design from 1996 at the Wonderland Film Studios in Cape Town last week.

In a creative display, the event was hosted by acclaimed South African rapper Moozlie while actress Bontle Modiselle was the face of the localised campaign. The crowd were entertained by Sir Vincent & DJ Lloyd who were on the DJ deck. Apart from the festivities, G-Star Raw South Africa explained that their Elwood denim fuses dance and fashion. And while the iconic denim originates from the 90s, the latest versions come with several updates. “The G-Star Elwood – with its 3D denim design that catapulted the brand onto the cultural radar back in 1996 – has returned with a fresh update,” G-Star Raw South Africa explained. “The iconic piece has adapted to the times while maintaining all the key design elements that made it iconic; the 3D knee patches, heel guard, saddle patch, 45-degree pocket and slanted thigh seams are what give the G-Star Elwood jeans their icon status.”

The Fit The G-Star Elwood collection offers a diverse range of seven unisex denim jeans styles and comes in two different fits and multiple colourways. G-Star Raw explained that the Regular fit preserves the original design details from the very first Elwood from the 90s, while the Elwood Loose delivers a contemporary, looser fit. “The styles are made from a mix of G-Star’s high-quality materials from sustainable Ecru C2C Certified Fabric, to the durable Japanese raw denim fabric.” 3D Denim Design

The 3D denim construction of the G-Star Elwood involves intricate seam work, panels, and pockets tailored to accentuate your body’s natural contours, granting you the ultimate freedom to move effortlessly, a feature which makes it appealing for dancers. “This cutting-edge approach is a testament to the brand’s commitment to progressive denim design which has been at the core of the brand since its inception,” G-Star Raw said. Media personality Bontle Modiselle in the newly launched G-Star Raw Elwood. Supplied image. The Talent South Africa is at the forefront of dance culture and is now a global sensation. G-Star Elwood, known for its dedication to craftsmanship, has been innovatively engineered to create the freedom to express. “For the Elwood campaign, the brand has collaborated with renowned dancers to highlight the relationship between dance and denim,” the internationally renowned denim brand explained.

“The campaign features choreographer and media personality Bontle Modiselle and Musa Motha, who was recently featured on British Vogue and made headlines after his debut on Britain’s Got Talent for his outstanding dance performance.” Meanwhile, multi-talented dancer and choreographer Modiselle enjoys a wide range of street dancing styles. To name a few, there is Sbhujwa, Amapiano, Bhenga (a Gqom dance style), isiPantsula, and Kwassa. “Showcasing the effortless freedom of movement and 3D silhouette that the G-Star Elwood provides, Bontle believes that dance allows her to express herself,” G-Star Raw said.

Speaking to the campaign, Modiselle said that the relaunch of G-Star Raw’s iconic Elwood is about breaking boundaries. “In a world driven by rules of ideas, concepts, opinions on what to do, what not to do, who to be/not be and how to go about it – you can very easily feel stifled, like your growth is stunted and your expression is limited.” She added that dance has always afforded her the ability to be who I want and need to be with no restrictions.

“Dance invites me to learn the rules in order to break them and create magic. Dance has encouraged me to set my own rules.” Modiselle said she is passionate about the South African dance scene and considers South Africans to be the best dancers in the world. “Our technique, our musicality, movement and the soul we move with is incomparable. It’s in how we walk and talk. What more when we dance. It’s fluid, with such a great range of inclusivity all the way to technical excellence. We dance with our souls.”

Meanwhile, Motha embodies the G-Star Elwood campaign ethos, which sought to break barriers with the 3D denim design. The 28-year-old amputee dance artist from South Africa continues to defy expectations and break barriers as he paves the way for a more inclusive and diverse performing artist industry. He admitted that it was difficult for him to break through the creative industry and that he had to overcome many challenges. "I worked hard enough to be recognised and I made sure that I knew what my lane was."