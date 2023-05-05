TheBeautyCollective: Why the hard-working Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation is a make-up must-have

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty.

Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation is the girl she thinks she is. It works as both a foundation for coverage as well as a powder to set and contour, in just a single item. It has been an essential part of my make-up routine for as long as I can remember and there is a reason that I swear by it. One of them is because I can adjust my usage of it depending on my own mood and lifestyle. On days when I want lighter coverage, I can use it on its own or as touch-ups over BB Cream. But on other occasions when I want a fuller face of make-up, I use it over my concealer and foundation to hide imperfections.

It also sets my make-up on for so long that I can go hours without any touch-ups. The Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation also gives my skin a smooth, flawless, all-matte finish. Its velvety texture allows my face to breathe and I don’t feel uncomfortable with multiple layers of make-up. It also: – Immediately reduces appearance of pores

– Controls oil and shine for up to eight hours – Is non-drying – Suitable for oily skin

– Non-acnegenic – Non-streaking/caking/settling for up to 12 hours – Sweat- and humidity-resistant