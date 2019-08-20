We've had a fun time in the UK on a barge down the canals - breathtaking scenery, gentle nature - a relaxing time in spite of the locks every few metres. One of the unforeseen situations was the lack of restaurants on the canals, which lead to a few hungry days on our boat. Against all odds we created the most fantastic bunless burger.

Serves 4

250g beef mince

2 slices brown bread, blended into breadcrumbs

½ tsp salt

1 tsp mixed herbs

1 egg

5 tbs flour

3 tbs olive oil

200g bacon bits

2 tbs lemon juice

Additional mixed herbs

8 large brown mushrooms

1 cup Mozzarella cheese grated

4 slices prosciutto

To garnish: fresh coriander leaves, tomato and basil leaves

Method:

Heat a grill. Mix the beef, breadcrumbs, salt, herbs and egg together. Mould the beef into four and dust with flour.

Heat the oil in a frying pan to a high temperature. Fry bacon bits until crispy. Remove the bacon from the pan.

Drizzle the lemon and herbs over the mushrooms. Place the mushrooms in the frying pan, fry for 3 minutes on each side, depending on the size of the mushrooms. Remove from the pan.

Place the patties in the pan, fry 3 minutes a side for medium-cooked patties. Place the patties onto the mushrooms. Add the cheese and place under a griller for a few minutes until cheese has melted.

Sprinkle bacon bits over the cheese, and place the prosciutto onto the cheese. Place the second mushroom on top of the burger. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves, tomato and basil leaves.

The Saturday Star