#TheFlyingCook: How to make Italian chicken breasts
4 chicken breasts
1 tin chopped tomatoes
1 onion, finely chopped
10 fresh basil leaves, chopped
2 tbs balsamic vinegar
3 tbs olive oil
salt and pepper
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
2 tbs lemon juice
Method:
Heat tablespoon of olive oil to a medium-to-hot temperature, add onions and fry until they are soft and translucent, then add balsamic vinegar and allow this to reduce.
Add tomatoes, five basil leaves, salt and pepper. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes.
With a cake roller, flatten the chicken. Sprinkle salt, pepper and lemon juice over the chicken breasts.
Place 2 tablespoons of oil into a frying pan and heat.
Fry chicken on both sides until golden brown, place on to a serving plate.
Spoon tomato sauce over the chicken, sprinkle Parmesan cheese and basil over the top.
Serve hot with salad.
Enjoy!