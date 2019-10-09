File image.
Healthy can be tasty. 

Whenever I think of healthy food, bland and tasteless images come to mind. 

A big part of being healthy is choosing fresh food, and saying no to sugars. 

I particularly enjoy the flavours of fresh herbs.

This gives some flavour to your meal while also getting some much needed daily nutrition into your diet.

There is no better time to start eating healthy than Spring when people from all walks of life start exercising and watching what they eat.

This meal is easy to make, is healthy and can be enjoyed by the entire family.

it also does not require too many ingredients.

Italian Chicken Breasts

4 chicken breasts

1 tin chopped tomatoes

1 onion, finely chopped

10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

2 tbs balsamic vinegar

3 tbs olive oil

salt and pepper

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 tbs lemon juice

Method:

Heat tablespoon of olive oil to a medium-to-hot temperature, add onions and fry until they are soft and translucent, then add balsamic vinegar and allow this to reduce.

Add tomatoes, five basil leaves, salt and pepper. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes.

With a cake roller, flatten the chicken. Sprinkle salt, pepper and lemon juice over the chicken breasts.

Place 2 tablespoons of oil into a frying pan and heat.

Fry chicken on both sides until golden brown, place on to a serving plate.

Spoon tomato sauce over the chicken, sprinkle Parmesan cheese and basil over the top.

Serve hot with salad.

Enjoy!

