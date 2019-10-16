File image.
The fragrant and exotic flavours of a red Thai curry gives one a sense that this is a dish that is mystically difficult to prepare.

However, it is quick, easy and can be prepared in no time at all.

This dish can be cooked in under an hour while the preparation will also not require too much time and effort.

It also requires minimal ingredients which are not too difficult to find as many may already be in your fridge or cupboard.

This exotic meal, which is packed with flavour, is great for the dinner parties, dinner for one, or even for the entire family to enjoy.

Chilli is optional and can be added for those who enjoy some spice.

However, the paste is mild to cater to everyone’s taste.

This dish serves four people.

Red Thai Curry

4 chicken breasts sliced into strips

1 onion finely chopped

2 tbs coconut oil

1 bottle Exotic Red Thai Curry Paste (220g)

1 tin coconut cream

2 tbs fish sauce

3 tbs lemon juice

1 bunch of fresh coriander

Salt and pepper

250g green beans

200g baby sweet corn

1 fresh chopped chilli

Method

In a large wok, heat coconut oil, add onions.

Fry onions, chilli and red Thai curry paste until onions are translucent and soft.

Add coconut milk, fish sauce, lemon juice, chicken, beans and sweet corn.

Allow to simmer for 8 minutes until chicken is cooked and vegetable are crunchy.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with jasmine rice, garnish with coriander.

Enjoy!

