#TheFlyingCook: How to make mild Thai curry in a hurry
Chilli is optional and can be added for those who enjoy some spice.
However, the paste is mild to cater to everyone’s taste.
This dish serves four people.
Red Thai Curry
4 chicken breasts sliced into strips
1 onion finely chopped
2 tbs coconut oil
1 bottle Exotic Red Thai Curry Paste (220g)
1 tin coconut cream
2 tbs fish sauce
3 tbs lemon juice
1 bunch of fresh coriander
Salt and pepper
250g green beans
200g baby sweet corn
1 fresh chopped chilli
Method
In a large wok, heat coconut oil, add onions.
Fry onions, chilli and red Thai curry paste until onions are translucent and soft.
Add coconut milk, fish sauce, lemon juice, chicken, beans and sweet corn.
Allow to simmer for 8 minutes until chicken is cooked and vegetable are crunchy.
Salt and pepper to taste.
Serve with jasmine rice, garnish with coriander.
Enjoy!