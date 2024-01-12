There more things change, the more they stay the same

“The more things change, the more they stay the same.” This is the sentiment expressed by Mpumalanga residents before the ANC January 8 Statement to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Mbombela today.

The party is licking its wounds and facing the toughest electoral contest since it was elected to govern the country 30 years ago. South Africa is expected to hold its seventh national elections this year but with the emergence of other smaller parties, the ANC is bound to make more promises to its constituency, many of whom have become despondent because they have not seen the promises materialise. This while the party’s national executive committee concerns itself with more pressing issues, like what to do with former president Jacob Zuma who is campaigning for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. Insiders said the ANC had spent most of Thursday night debating what should be contained in the speech. Ramaphosa is expected to plead with the audience to give the oldest party in Africa another chance at governing.

The sources said Ramaphosa would promise heaven on earth, including raising the unemployment social grant and ending load shedding. After 30 years, a wounded ANC will be limping to the next elections. The statement is expected to reflect on the party’s mistakes and boast about its achievements like RDP houses. However, it is unlikely that people on the ground will believe what the president says. It also remains to be seen if the large Mbombela stadium will be filled today.

eNtokozweni residents, some of whom could be seen loitering around their homes, street corners and spaza shops, barely reacted when the likes of former ANC Woman’s League president Bathabile Dlamini arrived. Dlamini, who refused to comment or speak to Independent Media reporters, made her way through the township with a small contingency of party members by her side, interacting with homeowners. She said the party had said the night before that only the top seven officials were permitted to speak to the media and that they would do so later in the evening.

That came as no surprise, especially after the backlash ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula received following his comments regarding Jacob Zuma’s decision to campaign for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the coming election, and the infamous “firepool”. Residents, however, could not be bothered or excited by the ANC’s presence. Many said they had nothing to look forward to. “I’m happy for the organisation reaching 112 years but what is there for me to celebrate? Look at where you found me, on a dirt road, skipping around mud puddles just to get to the shops," said Thekwane South resident Surprise Sifundza.

“We’ve seen the many ways the ANC is failing not just our community but many others across the country. We’re not saying they shouldn’t celebrate their party’s birthday but give us something to celebrate too.” Sifundza added that although he did not care much for politics he was certain Zuma’s departure would hit the party hard. “We’re living off of grants and piece jobs. What do they expect from us? We’ll take what we can get but we have other things to worry about,” said resident David Mathenjwa.

Others said they had lost confidence in the party and its never-ending promises. Vukani Mahlangu, 71, of Mathafeni township near Mbombela stadium, asked what the difference was between last year and this year. “I voted in 1994 and I have been voting ever since but it seems my votes have fallen on deaf ears. There has been no difference, and what is almost a pain in my chest is that the gains that were achieved are going down with the ANC. All they do is promise and promise, to no avail,” Mahlangu said.

Sandile Makhanya, 23, from Kanyamazane near the city, said he was discouraged and had no confidence that he would ever get a job. Makhanya, who has taken the opportunity to sell ANC regalia during the party’s activities in order to make ends meet. He said he was not necessarily an ANC supporter. He said he was up as early as 3.30am to set up so that he could be visible and sell his products. “What else must I do? There are no jobs. I must sell things to get bread on the table. They should not be mistaken that me selling their material means that I’ll vote for them. They are the ones that have all the money and all I can do is to look out for myself.”