There’s a one in 3.7 million chance of being killed by a shark and that beats lightning, terrorist attacks and falling fruit

Johannesburg - Sneaking off from work for a midweek swim in the ocean this year turned deadly for a few. Wednesday afternoon in July was the most likely time worldwide to be attacked by a shark in 2022. For some reason the attack MO of sharks changed a little this year.

For the last two decades most shark attacks happened in the mornings. Then again the chances of being attacked by a shark are incredibly slim, so the statistics are easily skewed. There is a one in 3.7 million chance of being killed by a shark and that beats lightning, terrorists attacks and falling fruit. On average, 10 people are killed by sharks a year and in that same time 150 people from falling coconuts. And coconuts kill all day and night long.

New research from Stellenbosch University shows that the South African white shark population is in double jeopardy. Not only do they have the lowest genetic diversity of all white shark populations worldwide, but there are also only between 353 to 522 individuals left. Picture: Shark Diving Unlimited. These fun statistics regarding shark attacks appear on the Florida museum’s Interactive Shark map, which pinpoints the global hot spots where this apex predator is known to attack and kill humans. South Africa is up there, although it is not the shark attack capital of the world. First on the list is the US, then Australia, followed in third spot by South Africa with 258 attacks.

In the US there have been 1 563 unprovoked attacks since 1580. What is concerning about South Africa is that one of the highest fatality rates in the world is in Africa, followed by France. It means if you are attacked by a shark, you are more likely to die in Africa than elsewhere. The only recorded shark attack on the site for this year in South Africa was fatal. This interactive map is based on data from the International Shark Attack File, which is considered to be the only scientifically verified database of all shark attacks in the world.

“What started out as a fun research project quickly became a passion project. During our research, we learnt that in a typical year less than 10 humans are killed by sharks,” said David Angotti, the founder of the site. “Contrast that with the astronomical figure of 100 million sharks killed by humans. We believe that this educational shark attack statistics interactive (site) will help the general public realise that shark attacks are incredibly rare and normally survivable. Based on the data, we should not fear the sharks – rather, we should protect them.” As for the sharks responsible for attacking humans in 2022, there are the usual suspects and a few others not usually associated with crimes against humans. White sharks accounted for five attacks this year, in which 20% of them resulted in deaths.

At the bottom of the list are lemon sharks, spinner sharks and the one shark some surfers like to get real close to and snap selfies of – the bronze whaler. None of these sharks caused any human fatalities. Back to those shark stats and here is where it gets weird.