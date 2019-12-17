Things to do, sights to see in Jozi this festive season









'The Beach' in Braamfontein. Picture from Gauteng Tourism. Gauteng is often considered the ugly stepsister of the South African provinces during the festive season when millions of its residents leave the financial hub in pursuit of a change of scenery. But while the country’s most populated city might not offer beaches or an abundance of wildlife, Joburg has much to offer to those who have decided not to travel or others who are interested in visiting. As the year winds down during the holidays in the cosmopolitan city, The Saturday Star’s Karishma Dipa compiled a list of sites to visit and activities for people from all walks of life to enjoy Culture and Heritage Constitutional Hill

Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein reflects the country’s dark days of apartheid while also representing the democratic strides South Africa has made so far.

The monumental site houses the Constitutional Court as well as old prison blocks where visitors can learn more about South Africa’s difficult path towards freedom and democracy.

It also features extensive permanent museum exhibitions that include the personal testimonies of former prisoners and warders.

Nizamiye Mosque

Picture: Gauteng Tourism.





The biggest mosque in the southern hemisphere towers over Midrand and is open for people of all religions and walks of life.

It is modelled on the 16th century Ottoman Selimiye Camii Mosque in Turkey. All the marble, carpets, stained glass and ceramics used its construction were brought in from Turkey.

There is a school, clinic, Turkish supermarket, bakery, barber, bookshop, and a carpet and ceramics store inside the mosque.

Mandela House Museum

Madiba lived in this Orlando West, Soweto, house.

He returned to this house after his release from prison in 1990 before moving to larger and more secure premises in Houghton.

The Mandela family’s four-roomed Soweto home has been turned into a museum and houses various memorabilia, artworks, awards and honorary doctorates conferred on Mandela and his family, as well as photographs of the family dating from the 1950s.

Entertainment

Gold Reef City

Picture: Gauteng Tourism.





Synonymous with Johannesburg, Gold Reef City has been one of the most popular destinations for generations.

The premises are acclaimed for its theme park which features thrilling rides such as the 50m drop “Tower of Terror” and the “Anaconda”, an inverted corkscrew roller-coaster with a fear factor of nine out of 10.

But the site in the south also features a recreation of a 19th century mining village, a casino as well as a variety of entertainment facilities, including restaurants, cafés, bars and the Lyric Theatre.

Vilakazi Street

The acclaimed street in Orlando West, Soweto, was once home to Nobel Peace Prize laureates Nelson Mandela, and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, but now it is open for people from all walks of life to enjoy.

It features the Mandela House Museum and is also in proximity to the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum.

The popular precinct for local and international visitors is also home to South African cuisine at restaurants such as Sakhumzi, Nambitha and Vuyos.

Vilakazi Street has interactive public artworks and a variety of curio stalls for visitors to enjoy.

Randlords

The popular premises promises a great night out as it offers a 360-degree views of the City of Gold with floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall glass.

The rooftop bar and lounge at Braamfontein’s highest point is a great spot for a night out.

Randlords can host parties for between 120 and 450 guests in a venue that features a combination of an outdoor vista and Bedouin tenting.

Menus are tailored to each event and are complemented by a bespoke wine and beverage list.

Transport

City Sightseeing Red Bus

Picture: Gauteng Tourism.





The open top bus is a novel way to explore the city and its sights.

It offers the opportunity to be a passenger as you visit acclaimed Johannesburg sites, among them the Carlton Centre, the highest building in Africa, as well as the James Hall Museum of Transport and the Apartheid Museum.

There are also other similar bus tours such as The Johannesburg Green Tour which travels around the suburbs and the Soweto Tour bus.

Gautrain

The Gautrain is Africa’s first world-class, modern rapid rail service.

It offers a north-south route between Johannesburg and Tshwane which stops at Park Station, Rosebank, Sandton, Midrand, Centurion, Pretoria Central and Hatfield.

There is also an east-west link between Sandton and OR Tambo International Airport with stops at Marlboro and Rhodesfield stations.

The train departs at 10-minute intervals during peak times and at 20-minute intervals during off-peak times.

Tuk-Tuks

One of the most enterprising and unusual additions to Johannesburg’s growing public transport network are the distinctive fleets of tuks-tuks in Sandton Central and Melville.

The small three-wheeled vehicles, which can carry up to three passengers, are ubiquitous in India and Southeast Asia, where they are a popular and an inexpensive alternative to taxis.

Tuk-Tuks operate within a 5km radius and serve areas such as Parkhurst, Illovo and Benmore, Braamfontein, Fordsburg, Greenside and Westdene.

Waterparks

Picture: Gauteng Tourism.





Johannesburg might not have a lake shore or a coastline, but the city has a range of water parks for people of all ages to enjoy this summer.

This includes Muldersdrift’s Happy Island Waterworld, one of Jozi’s biggest waterparks.

Meanwhile, the Aquadome in Emerald Casino and Resort in Vanderbijlpark is an indoor climate controlled water park filled with waterslides, a variety of pools and even a shipwreck to explore.

For those in Ekurhuleni, Wild Waters Boksburg has water-based activities suitable for all ages. Pines Resort in Krugersdorp is the perfect place to spend the day, swimming and sliding with your loved ones.

There is also StokeCity AdventurePark in the north of Johannesburg which offers boatless water-skiing and wakeboarding, as well as the only floating obstacle course in South Africa.

The Beach

Waterparks might be more for the kids but The Beach is the perfect makeshift “island getaway” for adults.

The man-made beach is perched on a rooftop overlooking Braamfontein.

Staying true to island life, the site features beach sand and deck chairs.

There is also a beach bar that serves cocktails and other alcoholic beverages as well DJ sets and live music to dance the night away.

Wildlife

Croc City Crocodile and Reptile Park

The animal park in Sandton provides an opportunity to observe some of the world’s most spectacular predators at close range.

On display are some of South Africa’s biggest Nile crocodiles, as well as various venomous snakes and spiders.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to pet baby crocodiles, tarantulas and a variety of exotic snakes.

Other facilities include a children’s playground, a gift shop, restaurants and guided tours of the crocodile farm.

Bird Gardens at Montecasino

Picture: Gauteng Tourism.





The top-rated natural attraction is the only sanctuary of its kind in Africa.

It features more than 60 species of birds, reptiles and small animals.

It is also home to a host of amphibians, mammals, antelope, reptiles - including puff adder and black mamba - and more unusual animals, such as sloths and lemurs.

Meanwhile, the garden also boasts a collection of more than 500 plants from 37 species.

Riversands Farm Village

The 10 hectares of rolling countryside features outdoor activities for all to enjoy.

These include stalls that sell handmade leather boots, home-made treats, hand-sewn dresses, tops and hats and crafted woodwork.

There is also kiddie-craft, treetop adventures and pony rides for the youngsters to enjoy.

At the edge of the farm is an old farmhouse, almost a replica of the original Liliesleaf Farm in the suburb of Rivonia where senior members of the ANC were arrested by the apartheid government in 1963.

The Saturday Star