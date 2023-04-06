This is how some of SA’s celebs plan to celebrate the Easter weekend

Johannesburg – There's so much to love about Easter – the extra-long weekend, the trips away, time spent with family and friends, braais and, of course, chocolate. And with just a few days to go until this year’s Easter weekend celebrations, we asked some of Mzansi’s biggest celebrities to share what they have planned. Here is what they had to say: Rob Forbes, Jacaranda FM radio personality

This year, Rob Forbes has opted for a low-key weekend spent with his family – and his furry friends. “I am planning on spending Friday and Saturday with my parents before they go away with some other family members. My partner and I will be working so we won’t be able to go away with them. So we’ll be at home for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday,” the Jacaranda FM personality shared. “It’s going to be a nice and relaxed weekend. I think the most we’re going to do is have an Easter egg hunt, but with tuna in the garden for the cats.” Carol Ofori, award-winning voice-over artist and radio personality Carol Ofori is switching things up this Easter weekend when she is going to be spending time reflecting while enjoying the scenic views of the Mother City.

“Easter is a very important time for me and my family. Not only will I be spending some time reflecting as a Christian, but the kids get to enjoy some special time with the family,” she said. Ofori explained that every year, her family gets together and they celebrate the long weekend in Durban or Johannesburg. “But this time around, we decided that we want to take the kids away and spend Easter away from home so that I can relax from the cooking,” she said.

“So we are looking forward to celebrating Easter weekend in Cape Town this year. My family and I would like to wish everyone reading this a happy Easter.” Jason Goliath, comedian and television personality For local comedian Jason Goliath, any good celebration includes his family and delicious food, so this Easter weekend will include a whole lot of that for him.

“Every year, I spend the Easter long weekend either with family, which always involves some delicious toasted hot cross buns and pickled fish on the Friday, then a big lunch and indulging in Easter eggs on the Sunday,” Goliath said. However, this year, the comedian has opted for a more low-key affair. “This year, I am going on a road trip and staycation with my wife somewhere quiet and remote. We love to alternate between the two so this Easter, we are away for some needed R&R!”

Karabo Ntshweng and her husband, David Molotlhanyi. Picture: Supplied Karabo Ntshweng, television and radio personality Television and radio personality Karabo Ntshweng sees the Easter long weekend as sort of a second festive season. “Easter is such a special time for my family and I.

“We spend a lot of time together and it’s usually hanging out on Good Friday for a lovely lunch,” Ntshweng shared. “This year, we’re hanging out with the family in Pretoria and we’re making pickled fish. My brother-in-law makes the most amazing pickled fish that we only have this time of year, and it makes it so special because we wait the entire year to have his famous pickled fish.” “My cousins and nephew also have an Easter egg hunt and I am everybody’s favourite aunty so I am responsible for organising the hunt, getting the Easter eggs and making sure everybody has tons of fun. Finally, we all, of course, head to church as well.”

Sizwe Alakine, musician For Sizwe Alakine, Easter serves as the perfect time to disconnect from his crazy schedule and spend some much-needed time with his loved ones. “Easter Sunday starts with a church service in the morning before we head over to mom’s for a seven-colour plate.”

The musician adds that Easter is centred around ensuring that the kids have a good time. “We hide a few treats and sweets around the yard and let the kids have a good old-fashioned Easter egg hunt and I am excited for this year’s celebrations.” Pearl Modiadie. Picture: Supplied Pearl Modiadie, actress, television and radio personality “Redemption” actress Pearl Modiadie says that the way she celebrates Easter has changed since she welcomed her son into the world.