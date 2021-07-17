This week in pictures: We had never seen anything like it and we hope to never again
Johannesburg - A total of 25 000 soldiers, more than 200 shops destroyed, tens of thousands of looters, nearly 2 000 arrests and at least 70 people dead.
Chaos. These were the devastating scenes South Africans and the world witnessed in their communities and on their TV screens.
We saw people walk off with simple things like rice and canned food and watched in disbelief when they rocked up in their expensive SUVs and drove off with fridges and Smart TVs.
We had never seen anything like it. We hope to, never again.