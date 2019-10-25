This year's Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run to be held at Union Buildings









Image: supplied. This years Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run will once again take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. South Africa’s biggest social and recreational event, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Gauteng Provincial Government will take place on Sunday December 8, 2019 in Tshwane. Tens of thousands of South African social and professional walkers and runners will again start and finish at the Union Buildings, with a choice of running or walking either five, ten, or twenty-one kilometres. Last year’s half marathon attracted some of South Africa’s top runners such as, marathon superstar, Stephen Mokoka and, former Comrades Marathon winners, Charne Bosman and Ludwick Mamabolo. Others to participate in the various events last year included, US Open wheelchair tennis semi-finalist, Kgothatso Montjane as well as, football legends, Shaun Bartlett, Kalusha Bwalya and Jabulani Mendu.

The two running categories will have winners’ prize money of R5 000 in each age and sex category. Race numbers for the run will include Champion Chip timing for professional runners.

The walk will again be held alongside the Nelson Mandela Liberation Route, a significant tourist attraction, which boasts various heritage sites linked to the former South African President’s political history.

There will also be entertainment for kids as well as child minders will be available to look after them. There will also be food stalls and a concert on the lawns as well as fitness and boxing displays and plenty of fun for all.

Entry fee is R50 for the 5km walk, R100 for the 10km Run and R150 for the 21km run. The public is encouraged to register on mandelawalkandrun.com

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation in 2019 launched its new strategy, Broadening Impact by Reaching Deeper.

The new strategy is a commitment to South Africans and the world, that the Nelson Mandela Foundation is continuing the work of Nelson Mandela to contribute to a just and equitable society.

“There is no better event than the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run to showcase.

South Africans from all walks of life coming together to tangibly illustrate the diverse society we all strive for. We look forward to welcoming all participants to this very special event,” said Sello Hatang, Chief Executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“In the next twenty years, we reaffirm the reason and purpose given to us by our founder ‘to promote and develop the cause of peace, human rights and democracy.”

“Madiba’s legacy was that of a society that is united in the quest for non-racialism, social justice, human equality, peace and prosperity for all and we will again be doing the Remembrance Walk and Run to honour his commitment.”

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Mbali Hlophe said that the Walk and Run has continued to grow from strength to strength each year.

“We are urging people of Gauteng to come out in numbers to be part of this very special event. We encourage people of Gauteng to exercise and live a healthy lifestyle,” said Hlophe.

Participants for the walk and run can enter online on www.mandelawalkandrun.com. In-person registration will also take place at

the following outlets:

• Sweatshop - Centurion & Dunkeld

• KUMO – Sandton

• Runaway Sports – Pretoria

• Orlando Community Centre – Johannesburg

• Pilditch Stadium – Pretoria

The Saturday Star