Thousands protest outside US Consulate in support of Palestinians

Thousands of people opposed to Israel’s bombing and occupation of Palestine are expected to gather for a mass protest outside the United States Consulate in Sandton today. Organiser Dr Seyed Hoseini said protesters would meet opposite the consulate ahead of the demonstration outside the building.

“We are expecting about five to ten thousand protesters, who are in solidarity with the Palestinians. The reason we are here is to show Americans that they can’t keep on funding and supporting Israel in the senseless killing and bombing of the Palestinians,” said Hosein. He said the Israeli onslaught against Palestine was an injustice of the highest order, and those who did not speak out against it were equally guilty of what he called heinous crimes against humanity and the people of Palestine. The attacks on the people of Palestine have continued, even after the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The United Nations has warned of an impending famine in Gaza, following a lack of food, water and other essential supplies since the war began in October. The ICJ has ordered Israel to act without delay in ensuring food supplies. According to the ICJ’s judges: “Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine, as noted in the Order of January 26, 2024, but that famine is setting in, with at least 31 people, including 27 children, having already died of malnutrition and dehydration.”

Recently, the United Nations’ Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip. The resolution came as Israel finally succumbed to unprecedented US pressure and opened new food corridors into Gaza. The vote by the council, a body that Israel reviles, marks another moment in the slow global ostracism of Israel over its war in Gaza, which has so far killed an estimated 33 000 people.