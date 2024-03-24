Three decades of respect for promotion of human rights

As the nation observed Human Rights Day this week, Afrika Tikkun proudly joins in commemorating this significant occasion, advocating for access to rights and celebrating three decades of Constitutional democracy in South Africa.
This year's theme, “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights”, holds particular resonance as Afrika Tikkun marks its 30th anniversary. Indeed Afrika Tikkun’s legacy is synonymous with empowering communities and individuals to realise their inalienable human rights. The right to life, education, food and nutrition and dignity, are some of the rights underpinning Afrika Tikkun’s mission.
Human Rights Day in South Africa holds profound significance, commemorating the tragic events of 21 March 1960, when peaceful protesters in Sharpeville were brutally killed by apartheid security forces. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding and protecting human rights for all.
For the past three decades, Afrika Tikkun has been dedicated to advancing the principles enshrined in the South African Constitution, providing holistic support to communities across South Africa through its holistic, award-winning Cradle-to-Career 360-degree (C2C) model. Much like the Bill of Rights guarantees fundamental freedoms and protections, Afrika Tikkun's programmes aim to empower individuals from infancy through adulthood, ensuring they have access to education, healthcare and socio-economic opportunities.
Through its comprehensive programmes, Afrika Tikkun has changed countless lives. For the past 30 years, Afrika Tikkun has impacted 173 993 beneficiaries, served 25 032 781 meals, intervened and provided social support to 87 909 families and distributed 77 359 food parcels.
"As we commemorate Human Rights Day and celebrate 30 years of democracy, Afrika Tikkun reaffirms its commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of all South Africans," says Dr Onyi Nwaneri, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun. "Our holistic C2C model mirrors the principles of the Bill of Rights, recognising the inherent dignity and worth of every person and providing them with the tools and opportunities to thrive,” the organisation said.
As South Africa continues its journey toward a more inclusive and equitable society, Afrika Tikkun remains steadfast in its mission to create lasting change and build a future where every person's rights are respected, protected and fulfilled. On this Human Rights Day, Afrika Tikkun calls upon individuals, communities and government to work together to promote access to rights for all. By upholding the principles of equality, justice and dignity, we can build a brighter future for generations to come.
Afrika Tikkun is a leading youth development organisation celebrating 30 years of providing education, social services and skills development and training to underserved communities within South Africa, through its five centres of excellence across Gauteng and the Western Cape. Afrika Tikkun’s award-winning cradle-to-career 360-degree model provides a holistic approach to the development of young people from early childhood to school leaving age, to when they journey into accessing economic opportunities. Currently assisting over 40 000 children and youth across the country, Afrika Tikkun’s primary goal is to create a sustainable future through economic empowerment for the youth of South Africa, for the next 30 years and beyond.
Saturday Star