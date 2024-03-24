Three decades of respect for promotion of human rights

As the nation observed Human Rights Day this week, Afrika Tikkun proudly joins in commemorating this significant occasion, advocating for access to rights and celebrating three decades of Constitutional democracy in South Africa. This year's theme, “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights”, holds particular resonance as Afrika Tikkun marks its 30th anniversary. Indeed Afrika Tikkun’s legacy is synonymous with empowering communities and individuals to realise their inalienable human rights. The right to life, education, food and nutrition and dignity, are some of the rights underpinning Afrika Tikkun’s mission.

Human Rights Day in South Africa holds profound significance, commemorating the tragic events of 21 March 1960, when peaceful protesters in Sharpeville were brutally killed by apartheid security forces. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding and protecting human rights for all. For the past three decades, Afrika Tikkun has been dedicated to advancing the principles enshrined in the South African Constitution, providing holistic support to communities across South Africa through its holistic, award-winning Cradle-to-Career 360-degree (C2C) model. Much like the Bill of Rights guarantees fundamental freedoms and protections, Afrika Tikkun's programmes aim to empower individuals from infancy through adulthood, ensuring they have access to education, healthcare and socio-economic opportunities. Through its comprehensive programmes, Afrika Tikkun has changed countless lives. For the past 30 years, Afrika Tikkun has impacted 173 993 beneficiaries, served 25 032 781 meals, intervened and provided social support to 87 909 families and distributed 77 359 food parcels.