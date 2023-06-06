Three smart moves for businesses to shield against the weakening rand

Johannesburg - Earlier this month, the rand plunged to its lowest point ever, reaching R19.51 against the US dollar. This decline was influenced by various geopolitical factors, including allegations of munitions supplied by South Africa to Russia, the ongoing economic threat of severe load shedding and a recent credit rating downgrade by S&P. Currency and treasury manager at leading South African foreign exchange (FX) company Kuda, Stian van Zyl, said the rand is still under pressure and remains at risk of further weakening.

“It’s not surprising that local businesses are becoming more cautious about the South African investment landscape and considering offshore options. Hedging can help local businesses manage risk and limit their exposure to potential losses in volatile markets with unpredictable currency fluctuations,” he said. Van Zyl also warned businesses against making impulsive decisions. Instead, he urges companies to explore the opportunities that arise during crises. One such opportunity is hedging, which involves using financial tools or strategies to reduce or eliminate the risks associated with currency fluctuations. With the rand still experiencing instability, Van Zyl suggests three hedging strategies that businesses can use to protect themselves. Currency andtreasury manager at foreign exchange (FX) company Kuda, Stian van Zyl, said that as the SA Reserve Bank looks to raise rates again, it is even more crucial to employ hedging strategies to mitigate inflation risks and ensure stability. Picture: Supplied. Swaps

A currency swap is an agreement between two parties to exchange cash flows based on a specific set of criteria. Swaps can be used to hedge against interest rate risks, foreign exchange rate risks and commodity price risks. Forward contracts Similar to futures contracts, which are standardised contracts traded on a centralised exchange, a forward contract is a private agreement negotiated between two parties to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price and date in the future. It offers more flexibility than a futures contract as it can be customised to suit the needs of the involved parties.

Collars A collar is a risk management strategy that involves combining options contracts to limit the potential range of gains and losses of an underlying asset. By setting a floor and a ceiling on its price, collars can be used to hedge against price movements while limiting potential gains or losses. “As a small, open, emerging market, South African exporters and their revenues are severely affected by exchange rate fluctuations,” said Van Zyl.

To address this, he suggests businesses enter into forward contracts and lock in the exchange rate at the time of the contract. “This ensures a fixed price for goods in their local currency, removing the uncertainty and volatility associated with exchange rate movements. It also enables exporters to plan and forecast their cash flows more effectively,” he said. Similarly, Van Zyl notes that importers’ costs can be significantly impacted by exchange rate fluctuations.