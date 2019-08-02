Police seized gemstones worth R2-million which were stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - The Hawks have arrested three suspects aged between 26 and 39 for being in possession of precious gemstones. Nomthandazo Mnisi, a spokesperson for the Hawks in the Northern Cape province said a joint operation by the Hawks’ Organised Crime Investigation unit, Kuruman Stock Theft and Kuruman Public Order Police, led to the arrest of the three suspects who were found in possession of thousands of allegedly stolen precious stones.

“The suspects were arrested in a disruptive operation after information surfaced that they were peddling gemstones.

“About 1205 stones were seized from the suspects and preliminary investigations have since established that the gemstones valued at approximately R2-million were stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year,” said Mnisi.

Police seized gemstones worth R2-million which were stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year. Picture: Supplied

The suspects are expected to appear at the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they will face charges of illegal possession of stolen property, in contravention of the Precious Stones Act.