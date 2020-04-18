Tight-knit Lenasia community unites to fight Covid-19

For as long as Yazeed Seedat can remember, Lenasia has always been a tightly-knit community. “We are fortunate in Lenasia where there is generally a strong sense of community or ubuntu through the good and bad times,” he says. It’s holding them together during the national lockdown. One of the greatest positives has been the unity, solidarity, and partnering of people and organisations regardless of colour or creed. For the last few weeks, residents of Extension 5 and Extension 7 have joined forces to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Seedat, a doctor in Lenasia together with several other medical professionals, business people, youth and other members of the community have created a support structure for the community. The SIM task team places special emphasis on helping the elderly, the underprivileged, and domestic workers and gardeners in the area during the lockdown period. They have also been gathering funds from residents to purchase medical equipment, medication, and protective wear for their patients, the elderly and volunteers who are assisting the task team.

Medical professionals, which consist of medical doctors, specialists, pharmacists, and donors, have made provision for medical packs for symptomatic patients at home at no charge, thanks to their donors.

They also offer free treatment to residents who are unable to afford medical care. Funds have also been collected for food parcels for the underprivileged.

Religious leaders from various religions offer spiritual advice to members of the community. Similar projects are set to be replicated in other extensions in Lenasia. Seedat says the task team was assembled prior before the lockdown.

“The main reason for the group was to ensure preparedness. The responsibility of the task team, leaders and the volunteers is to see to the needs of the people of our area during this time of uncertainty, and also to extend our expertise, resources and assistance to the broader community wherever it is needed.

“Our model has been shared with the Lenasia Disaster Forum and on other platforms. We have encouraged others to use it, to take the good, to amend accordingly depending on the area’s needs. The intention of the committee members from the onset has been to be of benefit to mankind, not for name, or gain or fame.”

The task team covers different areas including medical, IT and communications, finance, security, elderly, domestic workers and gardeners, a youth feeding project, as well as a lockdown home fitness programme.

“Domestic workers, gardeners, drivers and their families should be seen as citizens of your home and we have encouraged our neighbours to see to all their and their families’ needs during this time.

“In doing so, as an area we would not only cover our geographic area (about 350 homes) but also double or triple that number of homes outside our area.

“A dedicated team also sees to the needs of the elderly specifically - whether it be to assist with a chore, a collection or even just a phone call to see how they’re doing.”

The programme has worked efficiently since its inception.

“It has worked really well and allowed for the mostly basic needs of people to be seen to.

“Most importantly, the feeding scheme, fuelled by our SIM youth committee, has worked well with other community based organisations in assisting many families in the broader Lenasia community. The unity has been brilliant. Residents in our area have been really great.”

Lenasia doctor Hemant Makan heads the medical team, which has 18 volunteers - medical doctors, pharmacists, paramedics and administrative personnel.

“As a doctor my responsibility entails drawing up a medical plan to ensure the communities well-being during this time,” says Makan.

“We have drawn up a consolidated directory of the medical services available during the lockdown. We have also made medical packages available to the needy members of the community. This includes supportive medicines to treat respiratory infections, a thermometer, face masks, gloves and a symptom diary in case a person must self-isolate. We have also had to network with emergency services such as ambulance services.”

The medical team has arranged a venue for having Covid-19 tests done privately as there was no facility in Lenasia. “This was made available to Ampath Laboratories and has proven to be a safe and convenient place for people to get tested for Covid-19 according to the guidelines set out by the NICD.”

The medical team provides remote medical services for anyone unable to access their regular health provider.

“If further medical needs are required, we will consider providing extended services,” says Makan.

There have been a number of patients in Lenasia who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Makan says he and his team are doing everything they can to limit the spread.

However, defeating the virus will take a community effort, and residents have to ensure they take the necessary measures and precautions.

“It’s been heartening to see the support from the community with many people volunteering on the various committees. As a collective group we can do much more.”

Chairperson of the SIM task team, Farid Patel, hopes the collective effort by residents in Lenasia will assist in flattening the curve.

Saturday Star