TİKA Enhances Environmental and Educational Initiatives on Mandela Day

Tree planting and opening of the state-of-the-art prefabricated school kitchen – both donated by TIKA at Ethembeni Primary School in Mpumalanga. Supplied image.

Tree planting and opening of the state-of-the-art prefabricated school kitchen – both donated by TIKA at Ethembeni Primary School in Mpumalanga. Supplied image.

Published 4h ago

By Hasina Kathrada

Mpumalanga - The Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (TİKA) made a significant impact on Mandela Day celebrations in Mpumalanga, demonstrating its commitment to community development.

Its involvement in tree planting events and the provision of a cutting-edge school kitchen showcased its generosity and support for the people of Mpumalanga, while honouring Nelson Mandela’s 105th birthday.

At Simtfolile Secondary School, TİKA representative in South Africa Abdulkadir Abukan, along with Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela, planted 10 trees in the school garden. Mahlalela praised TİKA’s quick response to their request for trees, emphasising the importance of fruit trees for schools and the responsibility of educational institutions to care for them.

Additionally, TİKA provided trees to Tsatselani Primary School, Vulingcondvo Primary School, Mbalenhle Secondary School, Sisukumile High School, Madzanga Primary School, Khutsala Primary School and Methula High School.

Tree planting and opening of the state-of-the-art prefabricated school kitchen – both donated by TIKA at Ethembeni Primary School in Mpumalanga. Supplied image.

Ethembeni Primary School received a state-of-the-art prefabricated school kitchen from TİKA. Equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and a solar system for sustainability, the kitchen will revolutionise the school’s ability to provide nutritious meals to students.

Mahlalela and Abukan inaugurated the kitchen, expressing pride in commemorating Mandela Day with the generous act. Abukan emphasised that the kitchen was a heartfelt gift from the Turkish Nation to the people of South Africa, strengthening the bond between the two nations.

Ethembeni Primary School also received 15 trees in honour of July 15, Democracy and National Unity Day in Turkey, symbolising the shared commitment to democratic values and unity.

In total, TİKA provided 149 peach and apple trees to more than 10 schools in Mpumalanga, underscoring its dedication to promoting environmental consciousness and sustainable education in the region.

The Saturday Star

environmenteducationMpumalangaNelson Mandelaschools

