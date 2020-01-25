The fast-growing video app, created by Chinese company ByteDance, was one of the most downloaded apps last year.
While there are jokes, clips, memes and videos in which youngsters - some scantily clad - lip-sync and dance to popular music, TikTok also has a quirky side, including the #cerealchallenge. This involves a person lying on their back with their mouth open while someone pours milk and cereal into their mouth and then tries to eat it with a spoon.
TikTok also recently partnered with the World Economic Forum to launch the #AllTheDifference challenge to promote inclusion and diversity.
But while youngsters share their lives with the world through the social media site, they could easily attract online predators, be exposed to and also create inappropriate content, and have their privacy infringed upon.